RATINGS: NBC's THE VOICE Tops Viewers, Demos on Monday

NBC (8.079 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.3, #T1) was the network to beat on Monday thanks to a new "The Voice" (9.755 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.6, #1) and the return of "Songland" (4.728 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.9, #5).

FOX (5.615 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.3, #T1) shared in the demo honors with an original "9-1-1" (7.353 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.5, #2) followed by the special "TMZ Investigates: Tiger King - What Really Went Down?" (3.878 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 1.1, #3).

Next up was CBS (6.748 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.7, #3) and fresh installments from "The Neighborhood" (7.155 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 1.0, #4), "Bob (Hearts) Abishola" (6.744 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.8, #6), "All Rise" (6.003 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.6, #9) and "Bull" (7.292 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T7).

Meanwhile, ABC (2.865 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.6, #4) served up the premieres of "The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart" (2.974 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T7) and "The Baker and the Beauty" (2.648 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.5, #10).

And finally, The CW (0.760 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5) closed the evening with a new "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" (0.963 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T11), a repeat "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" (0.808 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T11) and a new "Roswell, New Mexico" (0.634 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.1, #13).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+15.38% - 9-1-1 (vs. 3/30/20)

+6.67% - The Voice

0.00% - The Neighborhood

0.00% - Bob (Hearts) Abishola

0.00% - Bull

0.00% - Whose Line Is It Anyway?

0.00% - Roswell, New Mexico

-14.29% - All Rise

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+114.29% - 9-1-1 (vs. The Resident)

+50.00% - Songland (vs. The Enemy Within)

+23.08% - The Voice

+16.67% - Bull

0.00% - The Neighborhood

0.00% - Bob (Hearts) Abishola (vs. Man with a Plan)

0.00% - ALL RISE (vs. The Code)

0.00% - TMZ Investigates: Tiger King - What Really Went Down? (vs. 9-1-1)

0.00% - THE BAKER AND THE BEAUTY (vs. The Fix)

-33.33% - Whose Line Is It Anyway? (vs. DC's Legends of Tomorrow)

-41.67% - THE BACHELOR PRESENTS: LISTEN TO YOUR HEART (vs. American Idol)

-50.00% - ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO (vs. Arrow)





