RATINGS: NBC and AMERICA'S GOT TALENT Remain on Top on Tuesday

NBC (7.528 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.2, #1) was still the network to beat on Tuesday with originals from "America's Got Talent" (9.386 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.4, #1) and "Bring the Funny" (3.813 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.7, #3).

Second place then went to ABC (3.356 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.8, #2) with the penultimate week of "Bachelor in Paradise" (4.112 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 1.1, #2) plus repeats of "The Conners" (1.912 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T4) and another "The Conners" (1.780 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T4).

Next up was CBS (5.025 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T3) and its repeat trio of "NCIS" (5.692 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T4), "FBI" (4.781 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T4) and "NCIS: New Orleans" (4.603 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T4).

Meanwhile, FOX (1.599 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T3) served up a repeat "The Resident" (1.476 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T4) followed by the season finale of "First Responders Live" (1.723 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T4).

And finally, originals from "Pandora" (0.648 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.2, #11) and "Mysteries Decoded" (0.539 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.1, #12) rounded out the night on The CW (0.594 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+100.00% - Pandora

+10.00% - Bachelor in Paradise

0.00% - America's Got Talent

0.00% - Bring the Funny

0.00% - First Responders Live

-50.00% - MYSTERIES DECODED (vs. 8/27/19)

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

0.00% - Pandora (vs. THE FLASH (Repeat))

0.00% - FIRST RESPONDERS LIVE (vs. Love Connection)

-8.33% - Bachelor in Paradise

-12.50% - BRING THE FUNNY (vs. Brooklyn 99 Presents NBC Fall 2018)

-26.32% - America's Got Talent

-50.00% - MYSTERIES DECODED (vs. The Outpost)

In late-night metered market ratings (via NBC's press release):

· In Nielsen's 56 metered markets, household results were: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," 1.7/5; "Late Show with Stephen Colbert," 2.3/7; and ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live," 1.4/4.

· In the 25 markets with Local People Meters, adult 18-49 results were: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," 0.4/3; "Late Show," 0.2/2; and "Jimmy Kimmel Live," 0.4/3.

· From 12:35-1:05 a.m. ET, ABC's "Nightline," averaged a 0.9/3 in metered-market households and a 0.2/2 in 18-49 in the Local People Meters.

· From 12:35-1:35 a.m. ET, ratings were: "Late Night with Seth Meyers," 1.0/4 in metered-market households; CBS's "Late Late Show," 1.1/4. In the 25 markets with Local People Meters, averages were: "Late Night," 0.3/3 in 18-49; "Late Late Show," 0.1/2.

· At 1:35 a.m., "Last Call with Carson Daly" averaged a 0.6/3 in metered-market households with an encore and a 0.2/3 in adults 18-49 in the 25 markets with local people meters.





Related Articles View More TV Stories