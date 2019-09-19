RATINGS: NBC Wins Wednesday Night with AGT Finale

NBC (7.560 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.1, #1) was the top draw on Wednesday thanks to the two-hour season finale of "America's Got Talent" (10.081 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.5, #1) and "A Little Late with Lilly Singh: The Primetime Special" (2.518 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T5).

FOX (3.134 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.8, #2) then took home the silver with the penultimate "MasterChef" (3.033 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.7, #4) and the season finale of "MasterChef" (3.235 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.8, #3).

Next up was CBS (3.182 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.6, #3) with a new "Big Brother 21" (4.299 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.0, #2) alongside repeats of "SEAL Team" (2.377 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T8) and "SWAT" (2.870 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T8).

Meanwhile, ABC (2.141 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.4, #4) offered up its second run lineup of "The Goldbergs" (2.671 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T5), "Schooled" (2.096 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T8), "Modern Family" (1.994 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T5), "Single Parents" (1.570 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T8) and "Celebrity Family Feud" (2.258 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T8).

And finally, a repeat "Mysteries Decoded" (0.641 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T13) and a new "Hypnotize Me" (0.434 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T13) on The CW (0.538 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5) closed out the evening.

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+25.00% - America's Got Talent

-9.09% - BIG BROTHER 21

-12.50% - MasterChef

-50.00% - Hypnotize Me

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

0.00% - HYPNOTIZE ME (vs. Supergirl (Repeat))

-20.00% - MasterChef - 9:00

-25.00% - America's Got Talent

-28.57% - BIG BROTHER 21

-30.00% - MasterChef - 8:00

-50.00% - A Little Late with Lilly Singh: The Primetime Special (vs. I Feel Bad)

In late-night metered market ratings (via NBC's press release):

· In Nielsen's 56 metered markets, household results were: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," 1.3/4; "Late Show with Stephen Colbert," 2.3/7; and ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live," 1.4/4.

· In the 25 markets with Local People Meters, adult 18-49 results were: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," 0.4/3; "Late Show," 0.3/2; and "Jimmy Kimmel Live," 0.4/3.

· From 12:35-1:05 a.m. ET, ABC's "Nightline," averaged a 1.0/4 in metered-market households and a 0.2/2 in 18-49 in the Local People Meters.

· From 12:35-1:35 a.m. ET, ratings were: "Late Night with Seth Meyers," 1.0/4 in metered-market households; CBS's "Late Late Show," 0.9/4. In the 25 markets with Local People Meters, averages were: "Late Night," 0.3/3 in 18-49; "Late Late Show," 0.1/1.

· At 1:35 a.m., "A Little Late with Lilly Singh" averaged a 0.6/3 in metered-market households and a 0.2/2 in adults 18-49 in the 25 markets with local people meters.





