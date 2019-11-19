RATINGS: NBC Tops Demos and ABC Wins Total Viewers on Monday

NBC (6.314 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.0, #1) was back on top in demos on Monday thanks to new episodes of "The Voice" (7.651 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.2, #1) and "Bluff City Law" (3.641 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T8).

ABC (6.752 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.9, #2) then was a close second with fresh installments from "Dancing with the Stars" (7.092 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.9, #T3) and "The Good Doctor" (6.071 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.9, #T3).

Next up was CBS (5.825 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.7, #3) and originals from "The Neighborhood" (6.551 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.0, #2), "Bob (Hearts) Abishola" (6.086 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.8, #5), "All Rise" (5.344 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T6) and "Bull" (5.812 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T6).

Meanwhile, FOX (2.294 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.5, #4) opted for repeats of "9-1-1" (2.861 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T8) and "Prodigal Son" (1.727 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.4, #10).

And finally, The CW (0.655 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5) closed out the evening with new episodes from "All American" (0.706 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T11) and "Black Lightning" (0.604 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T11).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+14.29% - Bob (Hearts) Abishola (vs. 11/4/19)

+12.50% - The Good Doctor

+11.11% - THE NEIGHBORHOOD (vs. 11/4/19)

0.00% - The Voice

0.00% - Bull (vs. 11/4/19)

0.00% - ALL RISE (vs. 11/4/19)

0.00% - Bluff City Law

0.00% - All American

0.00% - Black Lightning

-10.00% - Dancing with the Stars

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

0.00% - Bull (vs. Bull (Repeat))

-9.09% - The Neighborhood

-11.11% - Bob (Hearts) Abishola (vs. Happy Together)

-14.29% - The Voice

-25.00% - The Good Doctor

-25.00% - ALL RISE (vs. Magnum P.I.)

-30.77% - Dancing with the Stars

-33.33% - ALL AMERICAN (vs. Arrow)

-33.33% - BLACK LIGHTNING (vs. DC's Legends of Tomorrow)

-54.55% - BLUFF CITY LAW (vs. Manifest)









Related Articles View More TV Stories