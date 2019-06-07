RATINGS: NBC Tops Charts Thursday with STANLEY CUP FINALS

NBC (5.246 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.5, #1) was the top draw on Thursday thanks to its coverage of the "Stanley Cup Finals, Game 5" (5.246 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.5, #1).

ABC (4.659 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.8, #2) then was the number two network with its repeat lineup of "Celebrity Family Feud" (5.554 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.9, #2), "The $100,000 Pyramid" (4.516 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.8, #3) and "To Tell the Truth" (3.909 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.7, #4).

Next up was CBS (4.322 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.6, #3) with repeats of "The Big Bang Theory" (5.089 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T5), "Young Sheldon" (4.928 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T5) and "Mom" (4.404 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T5) followed by new episodes of "Life in Pieces" (4.188 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T5) and "Elementary" (3.661 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.5, #9).

Meanwhile, FOX (1.292 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.4, #4) served up the penultimate "Paradise Hotel" (1.337 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T10) and the conclusion to "Paradise Hotel" (1.247 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T10).

And finally, fresh installments of "iZombie" (0.718 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.2, #12) and "In the Dark" (0.613 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.1, #13) on The CW (0.665 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5) rounded out the night.

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

0.00% - Elementary

0.00% - PARADISE HOTEL - 8:00

0.00% - PARADISE HOTEL - 9:00

0.00% - iZombie

-14.29% - Life in Pieces

-50.00% - In the Dark

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

0.00% - Elementary (vs. SWAT (Repeat))

0.00% - iZombie (vs. Supernatural (Repeat))

0.00% - LIFE IN PIECES (vs. LIFE IN PIECES (Repeat))

0.00% - IN THE DARK (vs. BLACK LIGHTNING (Repeat))

-21.05% - Stanley Cup Finals, Game 5

-42.86% - PARADISE HOTEL - 8:00 (vs. The Four: Battle for Stardom)

-50.00% - PARADISE HOTEL - 9:00 (vs. The Four: Battle for Stardom)

In late-night metered market ratings (via NBC's press release):

· In Nielsen's 56 metered markets, household results were: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," 1.5/4 with an encore telecast; "Late Show with Stephen Colbert," 2.6/7; and ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live," 1.7/5 with an encore.

· In the 25 markets with Local People Meters, adult 18-49 results were: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," 0.4/3 with an encore; "Late Show," 0.4/3; and "Jimmy Kimmel Live," 0.4/3 with an encore.

· From 12:35-1:05 a.m. ET, ABC's "Nightline" averaged a 1.0/4 in metered-market households and a 0.2/2 in 18-49 in the Local People Meters.

· From 12:35-1:35 a.m. ET, ratings were: "Late Night with Seth Meyers," 0.9/3 in metered-market households with an encore; CBS's "Late Late Show," 1.1/4 with an encore. In the 25 markets with Local People Meters, averages were: "Late Night," 0.2/2 in 18-49 with an encore; "Late Late Show," 0.2/2 with an encore.

· At 1:35 a.m., "Last Call with Carson Daly" averaged a 0.6/3 in metered-market households with an encore and a 0.1/2 in adults 18-49 in the 25 markets with local people meters.





Related Articles View More TV Stories