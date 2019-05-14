RATINGS: NBC Ties For #1 For The Primetime Week Of May 6-12 In 18-49

NBC has tied for #1 among the Big 4 networks in primetime results for the week of May 6-12 in the key demographic of adults 18-49, according to "live plus same day" viewership figures from Nielsen Media Research. NBC also tied for the weeklong win in men and women 18-49, adults 18-34 and men 18-34.

Both Monday and Tuesday editions of "The Voice" and all three of Wednesday's "Chicago" dramas ranked among the top 20 primetime programs on the Big 4 networks in both adults 18-49 and total viewers. In 18-49, Monday's "Voice" tied for #7, "Chicago Med" and "Fire" tied for #11 and Tuesday's "Voice" and "Chicago P.D." tied for #17.

Season to date, NBC ranks #1 among ABC, CBS, NBC and FOX in adults 18-49, adults 25-54 (tie) adults 18-34 (tie) and all key adult-female demographics. In total viewers, excluding sports, NBC is running within 1.475 million persons of #1 CBS, NBC's closest position to #1 in total viewers at this point in the season, excluding sports, in 16 years, since trailing by 762,000 persons at this time in 2002-03.

Weekly ratings are "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research unless otherwise noted. Season-to-date ratings are averages of "live plus seven day" data except for the two most recent weeks, which are "live plus same day."

Week 33 Averages

Adult 18-49 Rating, "live plus same day," May 6-12

CBS...0.7

NBC...0.7

ABC...0.7

Fox...0.6

CW...0.2

Total Viewers

CBS...5.9 million

NBC...4.1 million

ABC...3.6 million

Fox...2.5 million

CW...0.8 million

Season-to-Date Averages

Adult 18-49 Rating, "Most Current"

NBC...1.6

CBS...1.5

Fox...1.5

ABC...1.3

CW...0.4

Total Viewers

CBS...8.9 million

NBC...7.3 million

ABC...5.6 million

Fox...5.4 million

CW...1.3 million

NBC highlights for the week of May 6-12:

Monday

NBC tied for the Monday victory among the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49 and adults 25-54 and won the night outright in total viewers.

"The Voice" (1.1 rating in 18-49, 7.3 million viewers overall from 8-10 p.m. ET) scored as the #1 show of the night on the Big 4 networks in total viewers and adults 25-54 and tied for #1 on those nets in adults 18-49. Week to week, "The Voice" grew in total viewers (7.3 million vs. 7.2 million).

"Live Plus 35 Day Plus Digital" Ratings: Monday's "The Voice" has grown by +79% in 18-49 rating going from L+SD to L+35+Digital (from a 1.69 to a 3.02).

"The Enemy Within" (0.6 rating in 18-49, 3.7 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) delivered a steady 0.6 rating in 18-49 for a fifth consecutive week and grew week to week in total viewers (3.743 million vs. 3.677 million), while tying for #1 in the hour among the ABC, CBS and NBC dramas in adults 18-49. L+35+Digital: "Enemy Within" has increased by +209% in the 18-49 demo going from L+SD to L+35+Digital (from a 0.80 to a 2.47).

Tuesday

NBC tied for #1 Tuesday night among the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49.

"The Village" (0.6 rating in 18-49, 3.8 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) ranked #2 in the timeslot in total viewers and was #2 or tied for #2 among the Big 4 nets in all key adult-female demographics. L+7: "The Village" has increased by +59% in 18-49 rating going from L+SD to L+7 (from a 0.68 to a 1.08) and +2.1 million viewers overall (4.2 million to 6.3 million).

"The Voice" (0.9 rating in 18-49, 6.2 million viewers overall from 9-10 p.m. ET) won the time period among the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49, adults 25-54 and adults 18-34, as well as all key adult-female demos. On a night when only four Big 4 regular-slot shows maintained their full adult 18-49 rating of a week ago, "Voice" retained 100% week to week in 18-49 (0.9 vs. 0.9) and 98% in total viewers (6.2 million vs. 6.3 million). The May 7 "Voice" built on its lead-in by +50% in 18-49 and +61% in total viewers. L+35+Digital: The Tuesday edition of "The Voice" has increased by +79% in the 18-49 demo going from L+SD to L+35+Digital (from a 1.60 to a 2.86).

"New Amsterdam" (0.8 rating in 18-49, 5.2 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) won the timeslot among ABC, CBS and NBC in adults 18-49 and adults 25-54, and is #1 or tied for #1 among those nets in all key adult-female demographics. On a night when only four Big 4 regular-slot programs retained their full adult 18-49 rating of a week ago, "New Amsterdam" retained 100% week to week in 18-49 (0.8 vs. 0.8) and 99% in total viewers (5.187 million vs. 5.240 million), to match the show's 18-49 high since March 12 (1.0 with a "This Is Us" lead-in). L+7: "New Amsterdam" has grown by +110% in 18-49 rating (from a 1.10 to a 2.31) and more than +5.2 million viewers overall (6.0 million to 11.3 million) going from L+SD to L+7. The gain of +5.242 million viewers is the #4 biggest L+7 lift on television this season.

Wednesday

NBC won the night in total viewers, with "Chicago Med" and "Chicago Fire" scoring as the #1-2 shows of the night on those nets. NBC's Wednesday schedule of "Chicago" dramas has ranked as the #1 regular lineup in total viewers on 19 of THE 20 Wednesdays it's aired so far this season, this week posting a total-viewer margin of victory of +2.0 million persons or +38% (7.3 million vs. 5.3 million for #2 CBS).

"Chicago Med" (1.0 rating in 18-49, 7.8 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) was the #1 most-watched show of the night on the Big 4 networks.Despite the prior week's preemption, "Med" retained 100% in 18-49 (1.0 vs. 1.0 on April 24) and 99% in total viewers (7.8 million vs. 7.9 million).L+35+Digital: "Med" is growing by +119% in 18-49 rating going from L+SD to L+35+Digital (from a 1.22 to a 2.67).

"Chicago Fire" (1.0 rating in 18-49, 7.7 million viewers overall from 9-10 p.m. ET) ranked as the #2 show of the night on the Big 4 networks in total viewers, behind only "Chicago Med." "Fire" tied for the timeslot victory among ABC, CBS, NBC and FOX in adults 18-49 and took the hour outright among those nets in adults, men and women 25-54 and total viewers, posting a total-viewer margin among those nets of +3.3 million persons or +74% (7.7million persons vs. 4.4 million for CBS' second-place "Amazing Race"). L+35+Digital: "Fire" is increasing by +137% in 18-49 rating going from L+SD to L+35+Digital (from a 1.23 to a 2.91).

"Chicago P.D." (0.9 rating in 18-49, 6.3 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) won the timeslot among the ABC, CBS and NBC dramas in adults 18-49, adults 25-54, total viewers and every other key category, taking the hour by a +50% margin among those dramas in adults 18-49 (0.9 vs. 0.6 for CBS' second-place "SEAL Team") and by +2.2 million persons or +52% in total viewers (6.3 million vs. 4.1 million for "SEAL Team"). L+35+Digital: "P.D." has grown by +164% in 18-49 rating going from L+SD to L+35+Digital (from a 1.12 to a 2.96).

Thursday

"Superstore" (0.8 rating in 18-49, 2.9 million viewers overall from 8-8:30 p.m. ET) matched what the show was averaging at the end of last season in 18-49 (0.8 vs. 0.8 from April 12-May 3, 2018) and total viewers (2.912 million vs. 2.917 million). L+35+Digital: "Superstore" generates 44% of its L+35+digital 18-49 rating from nonlinear sources, the #3 biggest percentage on the NBC schedule, behind only "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" and "A.P. Bio."

A special 8:30 telecast of "Superstore" (0.7 rating in 18-49, 2.5 million viewers overall from 8:30-9 p.m. ET) generated NBC's highest 18-49 and total-viewer results in the timeslot since Feb. 28 (1.1 in 18-49, 4.5 million viewers with "The Titan Games").

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" (0.6 rating in 18-49, 1.8 million viewers overall from 9-9:30 p.m. ET) captured a four-week high in 18-49, the show's best rating since April 11 (0.6), which equaled its top result since Feb. 28 (0.7), and delivered its most-watched episode since April 11 (1.9 million). Week to week, "B99" grew +20% in 18-49 (0.6 vs. 0.5) and +11% in total viewers (1.8 million vs. 1.7 million). L+35+Digital: "B99" derives 58% of its L+35+digital 18-49 rating from nonlinear sources, the #1 biggest percentage on the NBC schedule.

"Abby's" (0.4 rating in 18-49, 1.4 million viewers overall from 9:30-10 p.m. ET) equaled its high 18-49 rating since April 4, retaining 100% week to week in 18-49 (0.4 vs. 0.4) and 94% in total viewers (1.4 million vs. 1.5 million). L+7:"Abby's" grows by +42% going from L+SD to L+7 rating in 18-49 (0.43 to 0.61) and +641,000 persons in total viewers (1.9 million to 2.5 million).

"Law & Order: SVU" (0.7 rating in 18-49, 3.7 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) tied for #1 in the timeslot among ABC, CBS and NBC in adults 18-49 and all key adult-female demographics. L+35+Digital: "SVU" is growing by +270% in 18-49 rating going from L+SD to L+35+Digital (from a 0.86 to a 3.18).

Friday

"The Blacklist" (0.6 rating in 18-49, 4.0 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) matched the show's season high for a Friday telecast in adults 18-49 and equaled NBC's high in the timeslot since Nov. 23, 2018 (0.8 with holiday specials). "Blacklist" has now delivered a steady 0.6 with all five Friday 8 p.m. original telecasts so far this season. L+35+Digital: "Blacklist" is increasing by +204% in 18-49 rating going from L+SD to L+35+Digital (from a 0.55 to a 1.67).

"Dateline NBC" (0.5 rating in 18-49, 0.8 in adults 25-54, 3.5 million viewers overall from 9-11 p.m. ET) ranked as the #1 newsmagazine of the night on the Big 4 networks in adults 25-54 and total viewers and tied for #1 in adults 18-49. L+7: Friday's "Dateline" is growing by +50% this season in 18-49 rating (from a 0.58 to a 0.87) and +1.3 million viewers overall (3.4 million to 4.7 million) going from L+SD to L+7.

Saturday

NBC Sports' 8:06-11 p.m. ET coverage of Stanley Cup Playoff hockey, featuring the St. Louis Blues at the San Jose Sharks in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final (0.6 rating in 18-49, 2.1 million viewers overall) ranked #1 among the Big 4 networks for the night in every key demographic (including a tie in women 25-54).





