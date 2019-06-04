RATINGS: NBC Results For The Late-Night Week Of May 27-31

Encore telecasts of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" have delivered a 0.37 rating in adults 18-49 and 1.945 million viewers overall for the late-night ratings week of May 27-31, to outrate CBS' rebroadcast week of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" in all key demographics - - adults, men and women 18-34; adults, men and women 18-49; and adults, men and women 25-54..

Note that ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live" was delayed on Thursday by a high-rated NBA FINALS overrun and aired Wednesday and Friday encores. All Monday results are excluded from these averages due to the Memorial Day holiday.

According to "live plus same day" results from Nielsen Media Research, "Tonight's" encores topped "Colbert's" rebroadcasts for the week in adults 18-49 by a +37% margin, with a 0.37 rating vs. a 0.27.

Last week at 12:35 a.m. ET, encores of "Late Night with Seth Meyers" outrated CBS' rebroadcasts of "The Late Late Show with James Corden" in every key ratings measure, including by a +47% margin in adults 18-49 (with a 0.22 rating vs. a 0.15).

Season to date, Meyers also leads both "Late Late Show" and ABC's "Nightline" in "most current" averages in every key ratings category.

LATE-NIGHT WEEKLY AVERAGES

(According to viewing figures from Nielsen Media Research for the week of May 27-31. Ratings reflect "live plus same day" data unless otherwise noted. Season-to-date figures are averages of "live plus seven day" data except for the two most recent weeks, which are "live plus same day.")

ADULTS 18-49

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight" 0.37 rating, 3 share (R) *

CBS "Late Show," 0.27/2 (R) *

ABC "Kimmel," 0.49/4 *

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 0.33/3 *

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 0.22/2 (R) *

CBS "Late Late Show," 0.15/1 (R) *

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "Last Call," 0.15/2 (R) *

TOTAL VIEWERS

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight," 1.945 million viewers (R) *

CBS "Late Show," 1.975 million viewers (R) *

ABC "Kimmel," 2.043 million viewers *

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 1.303 million viewers *

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 1.023 million viewers (R) *

CBS "The Late Late Show," 0.935 million viewers (R) *

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "Last Call," 0.631 million viewers (R) *

* All Monday results are excluded from these averages due to the Memorial Day holiday. "Kimmel" aired encores on Monday, Wednesday and Friday and included the Wednesday and Friday results in its weekly averages.

SEASON AVERAGES

ADULTS 18-49

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight" 0.51 rating, 4 share

CBS "Late Show," 0.52/4

ABC "Kimmel," 0.39/3

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 0.25/2

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 0.30/3

CBS "The Late Late Show," 0.23/2

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "Last Call," 0.17/2

TOTAL VIEWERS

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight," 2.428 million viewers

CBS "Late Show," 3.794 million viewers

ABC "Kimmel," 2.032 million viewers

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 1.272 million viewers

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 1.452 million viewers

CBS "The Late Late Show," 1.351 million viewers

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "Last Call," 0.731 million viewers

SELECTED CABLE RESULTS, WEEK OF MAY 27-31

NATIONAL ADULT 18-49 RATING

Comedy Central, 11-11:30 p.m., "The Daily Show," 0.20 **

TBS, 11-11:30 p.m., "Conan," 0.15 (R)

Adult Swim, 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET, 0.36

Adult Swim, 12:30-1:30 a.m. ET, 0.30

Each adult 18-49 rating point equals 1.29 million viewers.

TOTAL VIEWERS

Comedy Central, 11-11:30 p.m., "The Daily Show," 0.638 million viewers **

TBS, 11-11:30 p.m., "Conan," 0.373 million viewers (R)



Adult Swim, 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET, 0.720 million viewers

Adult Swim, 12:30-1:30 a.m. ET, 0.582 million viewers

** Monday's "Daily Show" was preempted.





