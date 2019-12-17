RATINGS: NBC NIGHTLY NEWS WITH LESTER HOLT is #1 Again

NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt is the #1 most-watched newscast for another straight week - #1 in the key A25-54 and A18-49 demos, according to Nielsen Media Research (see the below chart).

Among A25-54, Nightly averages 1.651 million viewers, leading ABC and CBS for the third consecutive week by +64,000 (+4%) and +586,000 (+55%), respectively.

Nightly posts its strongest demo win over ABC in 12 weeks (since 9/16/19) and improves its advantage over ABC compared to the same week last year and also the previous week.

Among A18-49, Nightly posts 1.144 million viewers, topping ABC by +73,000 (+7%) and CBS by +392,000 (+52%).

Last week, Cynthia McFadden sat down with a former Boeing manager in a television exclusive interview about how he warned Boeing about problems months before two of its 737 Max airplanes crashed.

2019 BROADCAST YEAR-TO-DATE

Nightly News continues its reign as #1 in both A25-54 and A18-49 demos for the year.

2019-2020 SEASON-TO-DATE

Nightly News leads both ABC and CBS for the 2019-2020 season in both A25-54 and A18-49.

WEEK OF 12/9/2019 RATINGS CHART

Program P25-54

Imps P18-49

Imps P2+

Imps NBC NIGHTLY NEWS 1,651 1,144 7,968 CBS EVENING NEWS 1,065 752 5,800 ABC WORLD NEWS TONIGHT 1,587 1,071 8,631

Note: Nightly News, World News Tonight and CBS Evening News' ratings are comprised of telecasts with regular titling and include overnight airings on owned stations. World News Tonight's ratings also include 3:30pm airings in Los Angeles and San Francisco.

NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt is the most-watched evening newscast in America among the key news demo, and reaches over 24 million people every week through its broadcast and millions more through NBCNews.com, the Nightly News app, The Nightly newsletter and social media platforms. The broadcast provides the latest on the day's top stories, going BEYOND THE HEADLINES to uncover how people's lives are affected by the world around them. Lester Holt is the anchor, and was named the most-trusted television news personality in America, according to The Hollywood Reporter/Morning Consult 2018 survey. Jennifer Suozzo is the executive producer.





Related Articles View More TV Stories