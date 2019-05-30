RATINGS: NBC Holds Out Competition Wednesday with AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR

NBC (4.428 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.9, #1) held off the competition on Wednesday thanks to the return of "American Ninja Warrior" (4.799 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.0, #1) and the laucnh of "The InBetween" (3.685 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T5).

FOX (2.713 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.8, #2) then was a close second with the season premiere of "MasterChef" (3.104 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T2) plus a repeat "Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back" (2.322 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.7, #4).

Next up was CBS (3.935 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T3) with a new "The Amazing Race 31" (4.766 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T2) followed by the return of "NCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget" (3.728 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T11) and a second "NCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget" (3.310 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T11).

Meanwhile, ABC (2.465 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T3) served up repeats of "The Goldbergs" (3.387 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T5), "Schooled" (2.737 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T5), "Modern Family" (2.588 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T5), "American Housewife" (2.243 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T9), another "Modern Family" (2.044 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T9) and another "The Goldbergs" (1.795 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T11).

And finally, The CW (0.612 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5) closed out the night with fresh installments of "My Last Days" (0.668 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T14) and "Jane the Virgin" (0.555 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T14).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

0.00% - My Last Days

-11.11% - THE AMAZING RACE 31

-33.33% - Jane the Virgin

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+60.00% - THE AMAZING RACE 31 (vs. SEAL TEAM (Repeat))

0.00% - MY LAST DAYS (vs. Supergirl (Repeat))

0.00% - THE INBETWEEN (vs. Reverie)

-11.11% - MasterChef

-16.67% - American Ninja Warrior

-33.33% - JANE THE VIRGIN (vs. The Originals)

-42.86% - NCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget - 9:00 (vs. Code Black)

-42.86% - NCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget - 10:00 (vs. Code Black)

In late-night metered market ratings (via NBC's press release):

· In Nielsen's 56 metered markets, household results were: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," 1.4/4 with an encore telecast; "Late Show with Stephen Colbert," 1.8/5 with an encore; and ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live," 1.5/4 with an encore.

· In the 25 markets with Local People Meters, adult 18-49 results were: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," 0.3/2 with an encore; "Late Show," 0.2/2 with an encore; and "Jimmy Kimmel Live," 0.4/3 with an encore.

· From 12:35-1:05 a.m. ET, ABC's "Nightline" averaged a 1.0/4 in metered-market households and a 0.3/2 in 18-49 in the Local People Meters.

· From 12:35-1:35 a.m. ET, ratings were: "Late Night with Seth Meyers," 0.8/3 in metered-market households with an encore; CBS's "Late Late Show," 0.9/3 with an encore. In the 25 markets with Local People Meters, averages were: "Late Night," 0.2/2 in 18-49 with an encore; "Late Late Show," 0.1/1 with an encore.

· At 1:35 a.m., "Last Call with Carson Daly" averaged a 0.5/2 in metered-market households with an encore and a 0.1/1 in adults 18-49 in the 25 markets with local people meters.





