RATINGS: NBC, AMERICA'S GOT TALENT Pull Back in Front on Tuesday

NBC (7.855 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.3, #1) was back on top on Tuesday with fresh installments of "America's Got Talent" (9.532 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.4, #1) and "Bring the Funny" (4.502 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.9, #3).

ABC (2.880 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.8, #2) then was the number two draw with "Bachelor in Paradise" (3.566 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.0, #2) followed by repeats of "Bless This Mess" (1.566 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T4) and "Black-ish" (1.449 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T8).

Next up was FOX (1.521 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.4, #3) with a repeat "Spin the Wheel" (1.627 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T4) and the relocated "First Responders Live" (1.416 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T4).

Meanwhile, CBS (2.505 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.3, #4) offered up a new "Love Island" (2.028 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T4), a repeat "NCIS" (2.760 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T8) and the season finale of "Blood & Treasure" (2.729 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T8).

And finally, a new "Pandora" (0.617 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.1, #12) and the season finale of "The 100" (0.596 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.2, #11) rounded out the evening on The CW (0.607 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+28.57% - Bring the Funny

+16.67% - America's Got Talent

0.00% - Love Island

0.00% - Blood & Treasure

0.00% - The 100

0.00% - Pandora

-20.00% - First Responders Live

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

0.00% - THE 100 (vs. The Outpost)

0.00% - FIRST RESPONDERS LIVE (vs. Love Connection)

-9.09% - Bachelor in Paradise

-10.00% - BRING THE FUNNY (vs. Making It)

-20.00% - LOVE ISLAND (vs. NCIS (Repeat))

-26.32% - America's Got Talent

-40.00% - Blood & Treasure (vs. NCIS: NEW ORLEANS (Repeat))

-66.67% - Pandora (vs. The 100)

In late-night metered market ratings (via NBC's press release):

· In Nielsen's 56 metered markets, household results were: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," 1.5/4; "Late Show with Stephen Colbert," 2.1/6; and ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live," 1.4/4.

· In the 25 markets with Local People Meters, adult 18-49 results were: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," 0.3/2; "Late Show," 0.3/2; and "Jimmy Kimmel Live," 0.4/3.

· From 12:35-1:05 a.m. ET, ABC's "Nightline," averaged a 0.9/3 in metered-market households and a 0.3/3 in 18-49 in the Local People Meters.

· From 12:35-1:35 a.m. ET, ratings were: "Late Night with Seth Meyers," 1.0/4 in metered-market households; CBS's "Late Late Show," 0.9/3. In the 25 markets with Local People Meters, averages were: "Late Night," 0.2/2 in 18-49; "Late Late Show," 0.1/1.

· At 1:35 a.m., "Last Call with Carson Daly" averaged a 0.6/3 in metered-market households with an encore and a 0.2/2 in adults 18-49 in the 25 markets with local people meters.





Related Articles View More TV Stories