RATINGS: NBA FINALS Bring ABC to Victory on Monday

ABC (12.640 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 4.4, #1) was of course the network to beat on Monday with its mix of "Jimmy Kimmel: Game Night" (9.294 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 2.7, #3), "NBA Countdown" (9.168 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 2.9, #2) and the "NBA Finals, Game 5" (14.344 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 5.2, #1).

NBC (3.268 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T2) then was the number two draw with a repeat "American Ninja Warrior" (3.249 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T4) and a new "Dateline NBC" (3.306 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T4).

Sharing the silver was FOX (2.529 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T2) with originals from "Beat Shazam" (2.581 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T4) and "So You Think You Can Dance" (2.478 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T4).

Meanwhile, CBS (3.616 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.4, #4) opted for the all-repeat lineup of "The Neighborhood" (4.026 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T4), "Man with a Plan" (3.564 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.5, #9), "Magnum P.I." (3.392 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.4, #10) and "Bull" (3.662 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.3, #11).

And finally, encores of "Masters of Illusion" (0.829 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T12), another "Masters of Illusion" (0.767 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T12), "The Big Stage" (0.564 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T14) and another "The Big Stage" (0.479 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T14) rounded out the night on The CW (0.660 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

-14.29% - Beat Shazam

-14.29% - So You Think You Can Dance

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+333.33% - NBA Finals, Game 5 (vs. Various)

+107.14% - NBA COUNTDOWN (vs. The Bachelorette)

+92.86% - Jimmy Kimmel: Game Night (vs. The Bachelorette)

+50.00% - SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE (vs. 9-1-1 (Repeat))

-14.29% - BEAT SHAZAM (vs. So You Think You Can Dance)

-14.29% - DATELINE NBC (vs. American Ninja Warrior: All-Stars Special (Repeat))





Related Articles View More TV Stories