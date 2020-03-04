RATINGS: MEET THE PRESS WITH CHUCK TODD Wins Sunday Across The Board

Meet the Press with Chuck Todd (MTP) won this past Sunday, March 1 as the #1 most-watched Sunday show across the board, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Sunday's broadcast featured interviews with VP Mike Pence, former VP Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg, and averaged 3.268 million total viewers: +17 percent (+486,000) more than ABC's This Week and four percent (+119,000) more than CBS' Face the Nation. Compared to last Sunday, MTP was up +11 percent (+317,000).

MTP also won in the demo most valued by news advertisers, topping both ABC and CBS by double-digits. 811,000 A25-54 key demo viewers tuned into the Sunday program: +13 percent (+96,000) more than ABC and +29 percent (+182,000) more than CBS. Compared to last Sunday, MTP was up +17 percent (+118,000).

Season-to-date, MTP is the #1 most-watched Sunday show across the board.

MTP continues to dominate the influential Washington, D.C. market, topping competition combined in total viewers and winning every Sunday with total viewers in almost five years (since March 22, 2015).

An additional 1.078 million total viewers and 232,000 A25-54 viewers watched the Sunday program through rebroadcasts on NBC and MSNBC.

Tune in to MSNBC's MTP DAILY weekdays at 5 p.m. for more from moderator Chuck Todd, and follow the broadcast on Facebook and on Twitter for the latest.





