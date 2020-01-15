RATINGS: MEET THE PRESS WITH CHUCK TODD Is The #1 Most-Watched Sunday Show Across The Board

Meet the Press with Chuck Todd (MTP) won this past Sunday, January 12 as the #1 most-watched Sunday show across the board, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Sunday's broadcast featured interviews with National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien, Sen. Rand Paul and Sen. Michael Bennet, and averaged 3.362 million total viewers. MTP topped ABC's This Week by nine percent (+271,000) and CBS' Face the Nation by three percent (+106,000). Compared to last Sunday, MTP was up two percent (+64,000).

MTP also won in the demo most valued by news advertisers, topping both ABC and CBS by double-digits. 811,000 A25-54 key demo viewers tuned into the Sunday program: +29 percent (+182,000) more than ABC and +17 percent (+120,000) more than CBS.

Season-to-date, MTP is the #1 most-watched Sunday show across the board.

MTP continues to dominate the influential Washington, D.C. market, winning every Sunday with total viewers in almost five years (since March 22, 2015).

An additional 629,000 total viewers and 89,000 A25-54 viewers watched the Sunday program through rebroadcasts on NBC and MSNBC.

Tune in to MSNBC's MTP Daily weekdays at 5 p.m. for more from moderator Chuck Todd, and follow the broadcast on Facebook and on Twitter for the latest.





