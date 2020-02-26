RATINGS: MEET THE PRESS WITH CHUCK TODD Wins February Sweep Across The Board

Meet the Press with Chuck Todd (MTP) was the #1 most-watched Sunday show across the board for the February sweep, according to Nielsen Media Research.

This marks the fourth consecutive year MTP has won the February sweep among total viewers, and the fifth straight year MTP has won the February sweep among the demo most valued by news advertisers.

An average of 3.120 million total viewers tuned into the broadcast during the February sweep: +11 percent (+318,000) more than ABC's This Week and seven percent (+204,000) more than CBS's Face the Nation.

An average of 714,000 A25-54 demo viewers tuned into MTP during the February sweep: eight percent (+53,000) more than ABC and +23 percent (+133,000) more than CBS.

MTP was also the #1 most-watched Sunday show across the board for the month of February. This marks MTP's seventh consecutive monthly win across the board and fourth straight February win.

Sunday, February 23

MTP was the most-watched Sunday show in total viewers this past Sunday, February 23. Sunday's broadcast featured interviews with Chief of Staff to Vice President Mike Pence, Marc Short and Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.) and averaged 2.951 million total viewers: five percent (+141,000) more than ABC and three percent (+81,000) more than CBS.

693,000 A25-54 key demo viewers tuned into the Sunday program. MTP topped CBS by double-digits: +25 percent (+137,000).

Season-to-date, MTP is the #1 most-watched Sunday show across the board.

MTP continues to dominate the influential Washington, D.C. market, topping the competition combined across the board and winning every Sunday with total viewers in almost five years (since March 22, 2015).

An additional 853,000 total viewers and 196,000 A25-54 viewers watched the Sunday program through rebroadcasts on NBC and MSNBC.

An additional 853,000 total viewers and 196,000 A25-54 viewers watched the Sunday program through rebroadcasts on NBC and MSNBC.





