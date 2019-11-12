RATINGS: MEET THE PRESS WITH CHUCK TODD Wins Again

Meet the Press with Chuck Todd (MTP) won this past Sunday, November 10 as the #1 most-watched Sunday show across the board, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Sunday's broadcast featured exclusive interviews with Sen. Rand Paul, Rep. Jim Himes, and Sen. Sherrod Brown and averaged 3.233 million total viewers. MTP topped both ABC's This Week and CBS's Face the Nation by double-digits: +20 percent (+530,000) ahead of ABC and +10 percent (+298,000) more than CBS. Compared to last Sunday, MTP's total viewership was up six percent (+172,000).

MTP also won in the demo most valued by news advertisers, again topping both ABC and CBS by double-digits. 727,000 A25-54 key demo viewers tuned in to the Sunday program: +15 percent (+93,000) more than ABC and +19 percent (+114,000) more than CBS.

Season-to-date, MTP is the #1 most-watched Sunday show across the board, delivering its best total viewer lead over ABC in eight years and CBS in ten years.

MTP continues to dominate the influential Washington, D.C. market, outperforming its competition combined among A25-54 key demo viewers and winning every Sunday with total viewers for more than four straight years (since March 22, 2015).

An additional 1.124 million total viewers and 291,000 A25-54 viewers watched the Sunday program through rebroadcasts on NBC and MSNBC.

Tune in to MSNBC's MTP Daily weekdays at 5 p.m. for more from moderator Chuck Todd, and follow the broadcast on Facebook and on Twitter for the latest.





