RATINGS: LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN Ranks as the No. 1 Syndicated Talk Show for the 6th Straight Week

During the week of June 14, 2021, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" grew over the prior week across all key Nielsen measures: Households (+6% - 1.7 rating vs. 1.6 rating), Total Viewers (+3% - 2.434 million vs. 2.357 million) and Women 25-54 (+14% - 0.8 rating vs. 0.7 rating). In fact, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" was the only syndicated talk show to post week-to-week growth among Women 25-54 (+14%).

For the 6th straight week, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" ranked as the No. 1 syndicated talk show across all key Nielsen measures. "Live" outdelivered runner-up "Dr. Phil" this week by 13% in Households (1.7 rating vs. 1.5 rating), 18% in Total Viewers (2.434 million vs. 2.071 million) and 60% among Women 25-54 (0.8 rating vs. 0.5 rating).

For the 5th time in 6 weeks, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" was the most-watched daytime - network or syndicated - talk show (2.434 million). In addition, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" marked its 67th consecutive week (including 13 weeks of ties) as the No. 1 daytime talk show among Women 25-54 (0.8 rating) - since the week of 3/9/20.

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" improved over the same week last year in Total Viewers (+1% - 2.434 million vs. 2.406 million on w/o 6/15/20).

In its 33rd season, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" ranks as the season's No. 1 syndicated talk show for the first time ever across all key Nielsen measures, topping "Dr. Phil" by 8% in Total Viewers (2.591 million vs. 2.401 million) and by 33% with Women 25-54 (0.8 rating vs. 0.6 rating) while tying "Dr. Phil" in Households (1.8 rating).

On average for the season, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" leads "Ellen" by enormous double-digit margins in Households (+80% - 1.8 rating vs. 1.0 rating), Total Viewers (+82% - 2.591 million vs. 1.424 million) and Women 25-54 (+60% - 0.8 rating vs. 0.5 rating).