RATINGS: LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN Outdelivers DR. PHIL by Double Digits

The show now stands as the No. 1 syndicated talk show in Households.

Mar. 30, 2021  
During the week of March 15, 2021, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" outdelivered "Dr. Phil" by double digits to stand as the No. 1 syndicated talk show in Households (+13% - 1.8 rating vs. 1.6 rating), Total Viewers (+13% - 2.531 million vs. 2.245 million) and Women 25-54 (+33% - 0.8 rating vs. 0.6 rating). In fact, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" ranked as the No. 1 syndicated talk show in 16 of the last 17 weeks across all three Nielsen measures.

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" marked its 54th consecutive week (including 12 weeks of ties) as the No. 1 daytime - network or syndicated - talk show among Women 25-54 (0.8 rating) - since the week of 3/9/20. In addition, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" is this season's No. 1 daytime talk show with Women 25-54 (0.8 rating).

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" grew over the prior week in Total Viewers (+1% - 2.531 million vs. 2.504 million) and held even week to week in Households (1.8 rating) and Women 25-54 (0.8 rating).

In its 33rd season, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" ranks as the season's No. 1 syndicated talk show for the first time ever across all key Nielsen measures, leading runner-up "Dr. Phil" by 6% in Households (1.9 rating vs. 1.8 rating), by 6% in Total Viewers (2.655 million vs. 2.497 million) and by 14% with Women 25-54 (0.8 rating vs. 0.7 rating).

On average for the season, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" dominates "Ellen" by enormous double-digit margins across all key measures: Households (+73% - 1.9 rating vs. 1.1 rating), Total Viewers (+78% - 2.655 million vs. 1.490 million) and Women 25-54 (+60% - 0.8 rating vs. 0.5 rating).

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Visit "Live" on the web (KellyandRyan.com), Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and SnapChat (@LiveKellyRyan).


