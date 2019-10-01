RATINGS: LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN Builds Week to Week in Households and Total Viewers

During the week of Sept. 16, 2019, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" posted gains over the prior week in both Households (+5% - 2.0 rating vs. 1.9 rating) and Total Viewers (+5% - 2.652 million vs. 2.535 million), while holding steady in Women 25-54 (0.9 rating). The program notched its best performance with Households and Total Viewers since the week of June 16, 2019.

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" outdelivered "Ellen" to rank as the week's No. 2 Syndicated talk show in Households (+11% - 2.0 rating vs. 1.8 rating), Total Viewers (+6% - 2.652 million vs. 2.504 million) and Women 25-54 (+13% - 0.9 rating vs. 0.8 rating), behind only "Dr. Phil."

"Live" topped the 3rd hour of NBC's "TODAY" for the 4th straight week in Households (+11% - 2.0 rating vs. 1.8 rating), for the 11th week in a row in Viewers (+9% - 2.652 million vs. 2.424 million), the 8th week running among Women 25-54 (+29% - 0.9 rating vs. 0.7 rating) and the 9th consecutive week with Adults 25-54 (+20% - 0.6 rating vs. 0.5 rating).

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national Syndication by Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Visit "Live" on the web (KellyandRyan.com), Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and SnapChat (@LiveKellyRyan).

Source: The Nielsen Company, National Live + Same Day Program Ratings, weeks of 9/16/19, 9/9/19 and 6/17/19.





