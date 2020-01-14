RATINGS: JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE Starts 2020 with Season Highs in Viewers and Adults 18-49

During the week of Jan. 6, 2020, ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" kicked off the New Year with season highs in both Total Viewers (1.886 million) and Adults 18-49 (475,000). In fact, during the first week of 2020, "Kimmel" delivered its strongest performance among Adults 18-49 since June 2019-since the week of 6/10/19.

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" also grew over the comparable week last year (1.858 million and 456,000 on w/o 1/7/19) in both Total Viewers (+2%) and Adults 18-49 (+4%). ABC's "Kimmel" was the only 11:35 p.m. talk show to build over the year-ago week in either Viewers or Adults 18-49, as NBC's "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" (-14%/-20%) and CBS" "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" (-4%/-19%) both declined year to year.

Despite airing a repeat telecast on Friday (versus five original telecasts for both NBC's "Fallon" and CBS' "Colbert"), ABC's "Kimmel" beat "Colbert" by 12% in Adults 18-49 (475,000 vs. 425,000) and nearly tied NBC's "Fallon" (494,000) as the week's No. 1 late-night talk show.

PROGRAM AVERAGES Total Viewers A18-49 (000)

ABC's "Kimmel" 1,886,000 475,000

CBS' "Colbert" 2,984,000 425,000

NBC's "Fallon" 1,883,000 494,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, Live + Same Day National Program Ratings for the week of 1/6/20 and 1/7/19 or as dated.





Related Articles View More TV Stories