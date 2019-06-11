RATINGS: GROWN-ISH Premiere Marks Series' Best Performance Since January

The season 2B premiere of Freeform's "grown-ish" (June 5, 2019, 8:00-8:31 p.m. EDT) improved over its season 2A finale (3/6/19) with Total Viewers (+12% - 893,000 vs. 799,000), Adults 18-34 (+16% - 245,000 vs. 211,000) and Women 18-34 (+7% - 162,000 vs. 152,000) to deliver its best performance since January-since 1/16/19, 1/16/19 and 1/23/19, respectively.

The 2B premiere of "grown-ish" outperformed the series' final 7 telecasts of season 2A in Total Viewers and Adults 18-34 and the last 6 telecasts among Women 18-34.

Freeform's "grown-ish" ranks as the No. 1 comedy on cable of 2019 to-date among Women 18-34 (165,000) and Women 18-49 (331,000).

"grown-ish" was Wednesday's most-engaging primetime cable program, with 166,000 social engagements.

Source: TV via The Nielsen Company, Live + 3 Day U.S. Program Delivery for 6/5/19 and 2019=1/1-6/5/19, or as dated. Social via ListenFirst, 6/5/19. Based on Social Engagement Score and Conversation Score.

Photo credit: Freeform





