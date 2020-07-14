RATINGS: GOOD MORNING AMERICA Is The No. 1 Morning Show In Total Viewers For The Week Of July 6

"Good Morning America" stood as the No. 1 morning newscast in Total Viewers (3.360 million) for the week of July 6, 2020, based on Live + Same Day Data from Nielsen Media Research. "GMA" outdelivered "Today" (3.267 million) by 93,000. "GMA" increased its lead over "Today" both week to week (+48%; vs. 63,000) and year to year (+13%; vs. 103,000).

"GMA"cut its week to week margin with "Today" in Adults 25-54 (-11% - 50,000 vs. 56,000).

"GMA" (3.360 million, 905,000 and 559,000, respectively) beat "CBS This Morning" (2.596 million, 586,000 and 405,000, respectively) in Total Viewers (+764,000), Adults 25-54 (+319,000) and Adults 18-49 (+154,000).

Season to date, "GMA" is the No. 1 morning newscast in Total Viewers for the 8th straight year. In fact, "GMA" (3.884 million) is substantially increasing its advantage over "Today" (3.797 million) versus last season (+58% - 87,000 vs. 55,000) to its largest in 3 years-since the 2016-2017 season.

"GMA" is also cutting its season margin with "Today" by double digits in Adults 25-54 (-34% - 95,000 vs. 144,000), posting its closest performance in 5 years-since the 2014-2015 season.

In addition, "GMA" (3.884 million and 1.130 million, respectively) is beating "CBS This Morning" (2.960 million and 719,000, respectively) in Total Viewers (+924,000) and Adults 25-54 (+411,000), posting its largest news demo lead in 4 years-since the 2015-2016 season.

NOTE: "CBS This Morning" was coded as a breakout and was retitled to "CBS This Morn" on Monday (7/6/20) and Thursday (7/9/20). In addition, NBC's "Today" was coded as a breakout and was retitled to "Today-TS" on Thursday (7/9/20). The telecasts are excluded from their respectively weekly and season averages. ABC's weekly averages are based on four days (Mon-Thurs), CBS' weekly averages are based on three days (Tue-Wed, Fri), and NBC's averages are based on four days (Mon-Wed, Fri).

MORNING NEWS (Week of July 6, 2020):

TOTAL VIEWERS ADULTS 25-54 ADULTS 18-49 HOUSEHOLDS

GOOD MORNING AMERICA 3,360,000 0.7/11; 905,000 0.4/ 9; 559,000 2.5/13

TODAY 3,267,000 0.8/11; 955,000 0.5/10 660,000 2.4/12

CBS THIS MORNING 2,596,000 0.5/ 7; 586,000 0.3/ 6; 405,000 1.9/10

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 and Adults 18-49 Live + SD, Current Week (w/o 7/6/20), Previous Week (w/o 6/29/20) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 7/8/19). Most Current: 2019 -2020 Season (9/23/19 - 7/12/20) and 2018 -2019 Season (9/24/18 - 7/14/19). Averages based on regular telecasts.

Emmy® Award-winning "GMA," featuring the anchor team of Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and chief meteorologist Ginger Zee, airs live Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 a.m. EDT) on ABC. Michael Corn is the senior executive producer.

