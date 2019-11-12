RATINGS: FOX Takes Home Adults 18-49 Crown on Monday

FOX (4.928 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.1, #1) took sole position of the demo crown on Monday thanks to new episodes of "9-1-1" (6.469 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.3, #1) and "Prodigal Son" (3.387 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T5).

ABC (6.776 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.0, #T2) then was a close second with fresh installments from "Dancing with the Stars" (7.176 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.0, #3) and "The Good Doctor" (5.975 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T5).

NBC (6.264 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.0, #T2) likewise shared the silver with originals from "The Voice" (7.529 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.2, #2) and "Bluff City Law" (3.734 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.5, #9).

Meanwhile, CBS (4.298 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.6, #4) opted for repeats of "The Neighborhood" (5.876 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.9, #4), "Bob (Hearts) Abishola" (4.971 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T5), "Bull" (4.487 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.6, #8) and "All Rise" (2.984 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.4, #10).

And finally, new episodes of "All American" (0.760 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T11) and "Black Lightning" (0.718 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T11) over on The CW (0.739 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5) closed out the night.

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+14.29% - Prodigal Son

0.00% - 9-1-1

0.00% - Dancing with the Stars

0.00% - Bluff City Law

0.00% - ALL AMERICAN (vs. 10/28/19)

0.00% - BLACK LIGHTNING (vs. 10/28/19)

-7.69% - The Voice

-11.11% - The Good Doctor

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+116.67% - 9-1-1 (vs. THE RESIDENT (Repeat))

+33.33% - PRODIGAL SON (vs. 9-1-1 (Repeat))

+11.11% - Dancing with the Stars

-20.00% - The Good Doctor

-29.41% - The Voice

-50.00% - BLACK LIGHTNING (vs. DC's Legends of Tomorrow)

-54.55% - BLUFF CITY LAW (vs. Manifest)

-60.00% - ALL AMERICAN (vs. Arrow)





