RATINGS: FOX, NBC Share Adults 18-49 Honors on Monday

NBC (6.149 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.9, #T1) and FOX (5.022 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.9, #T1) split the demo crown on Monday as the latter served up a new "9-1-1" (6.777 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.2, #1) and a repeat "9-1-1: Lone Star" (3.266 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T6).

The Peacock network then offered up fresh installments of "The Voice" (7.305 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.0, #2) and "Songland" (3.838 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T6).

Next up was CBS (6.172 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.7, #3) with a new "The Neighborhood" (6.747 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.9, #3) followed by the season finales of "The Neighborhood" (6.487 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.8, #4), "All Rise" (5.056 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T6) and "Bull" (6.842 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.7, #5).

Meanwhile, ABC (2.632 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.5, #4) offered up originals from "The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart" (2.798 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T6) and "The Baker and the Beauty" (2.299 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.5, #10).

And finally, a new "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" (0.921 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T11), a repeat "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" (0.806 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T11) and a new "Roswell, New Mexico" (0.655 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.1, #13) rounded out the night on The CW (0.759 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

0.00% - 9-1-1

0.00% - Bull (vs. 4/13/20)

0.00% - ALL RISE (vs. 4/13/20)

0.00% - Songland

0.00% - THE BACHELOR Presents: Listen to Your Heart

0.00% - The Baker and the Beauty

0.00% - Whose Line Is It Anyway?

-10.00% - THE NEIGHBORHOOD (vs. 4/13/20)

-28.57% - THE VOICE (vs. 4/20/20)

-50.00% - Roswell, New Mexico

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+50.00% - 9-1-1 (vs. The Resident)

+25.00% - THE BAKER AND THE BEAUTY (vs. The Fix)

+20.00% - ALL RISE (vs. The Code)

+16.67% - Bull

+14.29% - THE NEIGHBORHOOD - 8:30 (vs. Man with a Plan)

+12.50% - THE NEIGHBORHOOD - 8:00 (vs. THE BIG BANG THEORY (Repeat))

0.00% - Songland (vs. The Enemy Within)

0.00% - THE BACHELOR PRESENTS: LISTEN TO YOUR HEART (vs. THE BACHELORETTE Reunion: The Biggest Bachelorette Reunion in Bachelor History Ever!)

-9.09% - The Voice

-33.33% - Whose Line Is It Anyway? (vs. DC's Legends of Tomorrow)

-50.00% - ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO (vs. Arrow)





