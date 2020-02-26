RATINGS: Democratic Primary Debate Wins Big for CBS on Tuesday

CBS (10.515 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.7, #1) got a major boost on Tuesday thanks to its coverage of "CBS News Democratic Primary Debate" (13.017 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 2.2, #1) followed by "CBS News: The Spin Room" (5.512 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.9, #T4).

NBC (6.927 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.2, #2) had to settle for the silver with night two of "The Voice" (8.531 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.4, #T2) alongside new episodes of "This Is Us" (7.074 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.4, #T2) and "New Amsterdam" (5.176 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.7, #6).

Next up was ABC (2.950 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T3) and its mix of "The Conners" (5.101 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.9, #T4), "Bless This Mess" (3.144 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T7), "Mixed-ish" (2.307 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T11), "Black-ish" (2.157 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T11) and "For Life" (2.494 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T7).

Meanwhile, FOX (2.077 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T3) offered up a new "Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back" (2.133 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T7) and the season finale of "Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back" (2.020 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T7).

And finally, fresh installments from "The Flash" (1.179 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.4, #13) and "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" (0.753 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.2, #14) rounded out the evening on The CW (0.966 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.3, #5).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+7.69% - This Is Us

0.00% - New Amsterdam

0.00% - Bless This Mess

0.00% - For Life

0.00% - Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours TO HELL AND BACK - 9:00

0.00% - Mixed-ish

0.00% - Black-ish

0.00% - The Flash

0.00% - DC's Legends of Tomorrow

-18.18% - The Conners

-25.00% - Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours TO HELL AND BACK - 8:00 (vs. 2/4/20)

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+100.00% - THE FLASH (vs. THE FLASH (Repeat))

+20.00% - Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours TO HELL AND BACK - 9:00 (vs. The Gifted)

0.00% - THIS IS US (vs. World of Dance)

0.00% - FOR LIFE (vs. The Rookie)

0.00% - DC's Legends of Tomorrow (vs. Roswell, New Mexico)

-10.00% - THE CONNERS (vs. American Housewife)

-14.29% - Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours TO HELL AND BACK - 8:00 (vs. Lethal Weapon)

-16.67% - BLACK-ISH (vs. Splitting Up Together)

-25.00% - BLESS THIS MESS (vs. The Kids Are Alright)

-30.00% - The Voice

-37.50% - MIXED-ISH (vs. Black-ish)

-50.00% - NEW AMSTERDAM (vs. World of Dance)





Related Articles View More TV Stories