RATINGS: DESCENDANTS 3 Premiere Telecast Rises to 11.2 Million Viewers Through Live+7 DVR Viewing

Disney Channel's "Descendants 3" has accomplished something purportedly improbable, defying the naysayers by delivering more viewers than its 2017 predecessor "Descendants 2" with a 144% upsurge to 11.2 million Total Viewers (final L+7 data available today). Further affirming the popularity of the "Descendants" franchise among its targeted youth demographics, the Aug. 2 premiere of "Descendants 3" is now the highest-rated telecast since 2015's "Descendants" among Kids 6-11 and Tweens 9-14. The new L+7 data showed major increases across all key demographics from L+SD: 164% among Kids 6-11 to 3.67 million delivered (15.4 national rating/23.27 coverage rating) and 129% among Tweens 9-14 to 3.25 million delivered (13.4 national rating/19.91 coverage). The premiere also delivered 3.27 million Adults 18-29 (2.5 national rating/3.84 coverage rating).

"Descendants 3" is also the most-ever-viewed title on Disney Channel's MVPD app DisneyNOW and, in its first seven days, was the #1 content on both the DisneyNOW App and VOD.

Consumers have also engaged intensely with "Descendants 3" music. In its third week, the "Descendants 3" soundtrack charted at #14 on the Billboard Top 200 and is still #1 on the Billboard Pop genre album chart in the U.S. For the second consecutive week, "Queen of Mean" and "Night Falls" are the #1 and #2 music videos on VEVO, respectively, in the U.S. Three other music videos also among the Top 20 VEVO Music Videos in the U.S. - "One Kiss" at #14, "Do What You Gotta Do" at #15 and "Break This Down" at #18.

On VEVO/YouTube, "Descendants 3" content has more than doubled to over 380 million views. Its music video "Queen of Mean" has posted more than 67.2 million views; "Night Falls" has posted nearly 50 million views; "One Kiss" has 26 million views; "Break This Down" has 25.6 million viewers and "Do What You Gotta Do" has 20.3 million views, to date. The music released prior to the movie's premiere, "Good to Be Bad," has 37.6 million views.

"Descendants 3" has consistently been the #1 title in iTunes Top TV Shows (all genres) for over 2 weeks.

Source: Linear: National TV Toolbox, 8/2/19, based on L+7. Soundscan; Vevo Weekly Video Charts





Related Articles View More TV Stories