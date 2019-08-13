RATINGS: DESCENDANTS 3 Continues to Build in its Second Week

In its second week, the Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants 3" continues to capture imaginations and build momentum across television and music platforms, furthering Disney Channel's legacy of storytelling through music that engages kids and families. Thus far, the movie has reached 15 million Total Viewers including 3.7 million Kids 6-11 across 12 telecasts on Disney Channel. Against significant competition from popular recording artists, the soundtrack entered the Billboard Top 200 chart at #7, and also ranks #1 on Billboard's Soundtrack and #1 on Billboard's Children's charts for its debut week. On iTunes, the "Descendants 3" soundtrack is currently ranked #3 after holding the #1 spot for its first five days.

Notable engagement with the music on YouTube's DisneyMusicVevo channel has yielded -- in just one week -- more than 45 million views of "Queen of Mean" (by Sarah Jeffery as "Audrey"), more than 31 million views of "Night Falls" (by the "Villain Kids" and "Uma's pirate crew" -- Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, Cameron Boyce, Booboo Stewart, China Anne McClain, Thomas Doherty, Dylan Playfair and Jadah Marie). Fast climbing with more than 13 million views is "Do What You Gotta Do" (by Dove Cameron and Cheyenne Jackson as "Mal" and "Hades"). The "Good to Be Bad" music video (performed by Mal, Evie, Jay and Carlos) has amassed 32 million views since its release on May 31, 2019.

Across the franchise, "Descendants" content (music videos, lyric videos and short-form stories) has delivered 3.4 billion views on YouTube.

"Good to Be Bad," "Queen of Mean" and "Night Falls" were written by Antonina Armato, Tim James, Thomas Sturges and Adam Schmalholz and produced by Antonina Armato and Tim James. "Do What You Gotta Do" was written by Jack Kugell, Hanna Jones and Matt Wong and produced by Jack Kugell, Jamie Jones and Matt Wong.

Filmed in Vancouver, BC, "Descendants 3" was directed by Kenny Ortega ("High School Musical" trilogy), written by Josann McGibbon and Sara Parriott ("Descendants" and its sequel), and choreographed by Jamal Sims (Disney's "Aladdin") and Ortega. The executive producers are Ortega, Wendy Japhet, Susan Cartsonis, McGibbon and Parriott.

Source: National TV Toolbox, 6+ qualifier. Reach based on Live+3 blended data from 8/2-8/8/19. Nielsen SoundScan

Photo credit: Disney Channel





