RATINGS: Comedy Central Finishes 2019 as the #1 Full Day Entertainment Cable Network with M18-34

Comedy Central finished 2019 as the #1 full day entertainment cable network with M18-34 (.24 rating), driven by strong-performing originals, including South Park, cable's #1 primetime comedy for the 7th year in a row. Among the key P18-49 demo, the #1 brand increased year-over-year ratings for the first time since 2013 (.18 rating in 2018 to a .19 rating in 2019).

Comedy Central capped 2019 with an outstanding quarter, averaging a .19 P18-49 rating, up +6% versus a year ago. This was Comedy Central's largest year-over-year ratings growth among P18-49 since 2013 and the brand was one of only four top 20 networks to post year-over-year ratings growth in the quarter. With a share of 1.18, it was the highest share for Comedy Central in a calendar Q4 since 2014, and represented a +13% increase since the same quarter last year. The brand earned 11 straight quarters of year-over-year share growth, the longest streak in Comedy Central history. That matches the longest streak among top 30 networks on all of cable TV.

Comedy Central featured top-rated and critically acclaimed original programming throughout the year:

South Park is cable's #1 primetime comedy for the 7th year in a row. SOUTH PARK also ranked as cable's top-rated series with M18-34 on Wednesday nights, delivering a strong 1.9 L+3 rating throughout season 23. The series averaged 1.4 million total viewers for the recently wrapped 10-episode season. SOUTH PARK continues to serve as a top franchise across all of TV. Including new episode premieres and repeats, there were over 30 billion minutes of SOUTH PARK consumed on linear in 2019, up +36% from 2018 (L+7 viewing).

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah finished the year as the #1 daily late night talk show on TV with M18-34 (L+7 viewing).

Tosh.0 capped off a decade of dominance as the #1 cable comedy on Tuesdays with M18-34 for 10 consecutive years.

South Side is the #1 new cable comedy with African American viewers 18-49. It is 100% Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Other Two reached nearly 12 million viewers on linear during its first season. The series is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.

Comedy Central Stand-Up holds the top five rated stand-up specials of 2019.

Comedy Central recorded massive social and digital growth for the calendar year, with its best year ever for both views (7.5 billion video views, +41% year over year) and watch time (16 billion watch minutes, +66% year over year). Highlights from individual series are included below:





