RATINGS: CBS Wins College Football Matchup

Here are the highlights of the seven ad-sustained programs that aired in primetime on the broadcast networks last night (12/19/20):

[Note: Fast affiliate ratings are inaccurate for live events.]

CBS (8.096 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 2.0, #1) took home top honors on Saturday with its presentation of the "SEC Championship" (8.096 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 2.0, #1).

ABC (2.810 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.6, #2) was the silver draw with its telecast of "ACC Championship" (2.810 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.6, #2).

Next up was NBC (1.933 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T3) and its mix of "Global Citizens Prize" (1.552 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #7), "The Wall" (1.980 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T3) and "SNL Vintage" (2.268 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T3).

And finally, FOX (1.396 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T3) closed out the night with "College Football Overrun" (1.323 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T3) and a repeat of "The Masked Singer" (1.469 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T3).

In late-night metered market ratings (via NBC's press release):

Here are the highlights of the 12 ad-sustained programs that aired in primetime on the broadcast networks one year ago (12/21/19):

[Note: Fast affiliate ratings are inaccurate for live events.]

NBC (3.698 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.7, #1) was the top draw on Saturday with its two-hour edition of "Dateline Saturday Night Mystery" (3.829 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.6, #2) and "SNL Vintage" (3.437 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.7, #1).

ABC (2.203 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T2) then was the number two network with its coverage of the "Las Vegas Bowl" (2.203 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T4).

Next up was FOX (1.415 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T2) with its telecast of "Premier Boxing Champions" (1.415 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T4).

And finally, CBS (2.185 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.3, #4) closed out the night with "Young Sheldon" (3.129 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.5, #3), "The Unicorn" (1.773 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T6), "Carol's Second Act" (1.514 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T8), "Bob (Hearts) Abishole" (1.666 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T8) and "48 Hours" (2.513 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T6).

In late-night metered market ratings (via NBC's press release):

· The Dec. 21 edition of "Saturday Night Live," with host Eddie Murphy and musical guest Lizzo, has averaged a 2.5 rating in adults 18-49 and 9.921 viewers overall, according to "live plus same day" "fast official" ratings from Nielsen Media Research.

· This is the highest-scoring edition of "Saturday Night Live" since May 2017 in both measures, best for the show since the May 13, 2017 telecast, hosted by Melissa McCarthy with musical guest HAIM, which averaged a 2.7 rating in adults 18-49 and 10.382 million viewers overall.

· The 2.5 rating in 18-49 ties Fox's "Masked Singer" season premiere on Sept. 25 as the #1 highest-rated entertainment series telecast this season on any network across all dayparts.

· It's also the highest-rated comedy telecast on any network since CBS' "Big Bang Theory" series finale on May 16 (3.2).

· Versus "Saturday Night Live's" season averages heading into last night, the Dec. 21 results are up +98% in 18-49 (2.48 vs. 1.25) and +68% in total viewers (9.921 million vs. 5.916 million).

Source: Nielsen Media Research