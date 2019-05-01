RATINGS: CBS Takes Top Honors in Viewers, Demos on Wednesday
CBS (9.210 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.9, #1) pulled in front on Tuesday thanks to new episodes of "NCIS" (11.569 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.1, #1), "FBI" (8.832 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T4) and "NCIS: New Orleans" (7.228 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T6).
NBC (5.263 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.8, #2) then got bumped to second with its mix of "The Village" (4.351 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T6), "The Voice" (6.190 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.9, #T2) and "New Amsterdam" (5.247 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T4).
Next up was ABC (3.058 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.6, #4) and its lineup of "American Housewife" (4.252 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.9, #T2), "The Kids Are Alright" (3.250 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T6), "Black-ish" (2.908 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T6), "Bless This Mess" (3.187 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T6) and "1969" (2.375 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.4, #14).
Meanwhile, FOX (2.319 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.7, #3) offered up fresh installments of "MasterChef Junior" (2.840 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T6) and "Mental Samurai" (1.797 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.6, #12).
And finally, a new "The Flash" (1.379 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.5, #13) and the return of "The 100" (0.901 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.3, #15) rounded out the evening on The CW (1.140 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.4, #5).
Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):
+20.00% - Mental Samurai
+16.67% - NCIS: New Orleans
+16.67% - The Village
+12.50% - American Housewife
0.00% - NCIS (vs. 4/16/19)
0.00% - The Voice
0.00% - New Amsterdam
0.00% - THE KIDS ARE ALRIGHT (vs. 4/16/19)
0.00% - Bless This Mess
0.00% - Black-ish
0.00% - MasterChef Junior
0.00% - The Flash
0.00% - 1969
-11.11% - FBI (vs. 4/16/19)
Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):
+28.57% - THE VOICE (vs. Rise)
+20.00% - MENTAL SAMURAI (vs. LA to Vegas/New Girl)
0.00% - MASTERCHEF JUNIOR (vs. Lethal Weapon)
-8.33% - NCIS
-11.11% - NEW AMSTERDAM (vs. Chicago Med)
-16.67% - The Flash
-22.22% - NCIS: New Orleans
-25.00% - The 100
-27.27% - FBI (vs. Bull)
-33.33% - 1969 (vs. For the People)
-36.36% - BLESS THIS MESS (vs. Splitting Up Together)
-41.67% - THE VILLAGE (vs. The Voice)
-41.67% - Black-ish
-53.33% - THE KIDS ARE ALRIGHT (vs. The Middle)
-64.00% - AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE (vs. Roseanne)