RATINGS: CBS Takes Top Honors in Viewers, Demos on Wednesday

CBS (9.210 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.9, #1) pulled in front on Tuesday thanks to new episodes of "NCIS" (11.569 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.1, #1), "FBI" (8.832 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T4) and "NCIS: New Orleans" (7.228 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T6).

NBC (5.263 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.8, #2) then got bumped to second with its mix of "The Village" (4.351 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T6), "The Voice" (6.190 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.9, #T2) and "New Amsterdam" (5.247 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T4).

Next up was ABC (3.058 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.6, #4) and its lineup of "American Housewife" (4.252 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.9, #T2), "The Kids Are Alright" (3.250 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T6), "Black-ish" (2.908 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T6), "Bless This Mess" (3.187 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T6) and "1969" (2.375 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.4, #14).

Meanwhile, FOX (2.319 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.7, #3) offered up fresh installments of "MasterChef Junior" (2.840 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T6) and "Mental Samurai" (1.797 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.6, #12).

And finally, a new "The Flash" (1.379 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.5, #13) and the return of "The 100" (0.901 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.3, #15) rounded out the evening on The CW (1.140 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.4, #5).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+20.00% - Mental Samurai

+16.67% - NCIS: New Orleans

+16.67% - The Village

+12.50% - American Housewife

0.00% - NCIS (vs. 4/16/19)

0.00% - The Voice

0.00% - New Amsterdam

0.00% - THE KIDS ARE ALRIGHT (vs. 4/16/19)

0.00% - Bless This Mess

0.00% - Black-ish

0.00% - MasterChef Junior

0.00% - The Flash

0.00% - 1969

-11.11% - FBI (vs. 4/16/19)

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+28.57% - THE VOICE (vs. Rise)

+20.00% - MENTAL SAMURAI (vs. LA to Vegas/New Girl)

0.00% - MASTERCHEF JUNIOR (vs. Lethal Weapon)

-8.33% - NCIS

-11.11% - NEW AMSTERDAM (vs. Chicago Med)

-16.67% - The Flash

-22.22% - NCIS: New Orleans

-25.00% - The 100

-27.27% - FBI (vs. Bull)

-33.33% - 1969 (vs. For the People)

-36.36% - BLESS THIS MESS (vs. Splitting Up Together)

-41.67% - THE VILLAGE (vs. The Voice)

-41.67% - Black-ish

-53.33% - THE KIDS ARE ALRIGHT (vs. The Middle)

-64.00% - AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE (vs. Roseanne)





