RATINGS: CBS, FOX & NBC All Share Demo Crown on Wednesday

NBC (4.525 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T1) was the most-watched network on Wednesday with its mix of "America's Got Talent" (7.948 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.1, #2), "Songland" (3.677 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T4) and "Hollywood Game Night" (1.949 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T7).

CBS (3.193 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T1) then was the number two draw with a new "Big Brother 21" (4.476 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.3, #1) alongside repeats of "SEAL Team" (2.477 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T7) and "SWAT" (2.628 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T12).

Next up was FOX (2.646 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T1) with originals from "MasterChef" (3.047 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T4) and "BH90210" (2.245 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.8, #3).

Meanwhile, ABC (2.105 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.4, #4) opted for an all-repeat lineup of "The Goldbergs" (2.542 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.5, #6), "Schooled" (1.941 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T7), "Modern Family" (1.933 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T7), "Single Parents" (1.613 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T12) and "Celebrity Family Feud" (2.302 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T7).

And finally, new episodes of "Bulletproof" (0.620 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.1, #15) and "Hypnotize Me" (0.697 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.2, #14) rounded out the evening on The CW (0.658 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+100.00% - Hypnotize Me

+30.00% - BIG BROTHER 21

0.00% - America's Got Talent

0.00% - Songland

0.00% - Hollywood Game Night

0.00% - Bulletproof

-11.11% - BH90210

-12.50% - MasterChef

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+100.00% - HYPNOTIZE ME (vs. Supergirl (Repeat))

-18.75% - BIG BROTHER 21

-20.00% - BH90210 (vs. MasterChef)

-26.67% - America's Got Talent

-30.00% - MasterChef

-41.67% - Songland (vs. World of Dance)

-50.00% - Bulletproof (vs. Burden of Truth)

-66.67% - HOLLYWOOD GAME NIGHT (vs. World of Dance)

In late-night metered market ratings (via NBC's press release):

· In Nielsen's 56 metered markets, household results were: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," 1.1/3 with an encore telecast; "Late Show with Stephen Colbert," 1.6/5 with an encore; and ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live," 1.3/4 with an encore.

· In the 25 markets with Local People Meters, adult 18-49 results were: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," 0.3/2 with an encore; "Late Show," 0.2/1 with an encore; and "Jimmy Kimmel Live," 0.3/2 with an encore.

· From 12:35-1:05 a.m. ET, ABC's "Nightline," averaged a 0.9/3 in metered-market households and a 0.2/2 in 18-49 in the Local People Meters.

· From 12:35-1:35 a.m. ET, ratings were: "Late Night with Seth Meyers," 0.7/3 with an encore in metered-market households; CBS's "Late Late Show," 0.8/3 with an encore. In the 25 markets with Local People Meters, averages were: "Late Night," 0.2/2 with an encore in 18-49; "Late Late Show," 0.1/1 with an encore.

· At 1:35 a.m., "Last Call with Carson Daly" averaged a 0.4/2 in metered-market households with an encore and a 0.1/1 in adults 18-49 in the 25 markets with local people meters.





