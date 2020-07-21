RATINGS: AGT, TITAN GAMES & WORLD OF DANCE Are The Week's Top 3 Big 4 Shows In 18-49

NBC has tied for #1 in the key ratings demographic of adults 18-49 during the primetime week of July 13-19, finished #1 outright in adults 25-54 and ranked #1 or tied for #1 among the Big 4 networks in nine of nine key demographics, according to "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research.

It's the eighth week in a row NBC has finished #1 or tied for #1 in the adult 18-49 demographic.

In adult 18-49 rating, "America's Got Talent" ranked #1 for the week among Big 4 primetime telecasts, "The Titan Games" and "World of Dance" tied for #2 and a Monday encore of "The Wall" tied for #6. In adults 25-54, "AGT" was also #1 and "World of Dance" and "Titan Games" again tied for #2,

"AGT" finished a dominant #1 for the week in total viewers and topped the list of primetime Big 4 shows in 10 of 10 key ratings measures - adults, men and women 18-34, 18-49 and 25-54, plus total viewers.

"Talent" has ranked as the #1 most-watched entertainment show every week it's aired an original since the week of Sept. 14-20, 2015.

Weekly ratings are "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research unless otherwise noted. Season-to-date ratings are averages of "live plus seven day" data except for the two most recent weeks, which are "live plus same day."

Week 43 Averages

Adult 18-49 Rating, "live plus same day," July 13-19

NBC...0.4

ABC...0.4

CBS...0.3

Fox...0.3

CW...0.1

Total Viewers

CBS...3.2 million

NBC...3.0 million

ABC...2.8 million

Fox...1.3 million

CW...0.6 million

Season-to-Date Averages

Adult 18-49 Rating, "Most Current"

Fox...1.4

NBC...1.2

ABC...1.0

CBS...0.9

CW...0.3

Total Viewers

CBS...6.9 million

NBC...5.9 million

Fox...5.4 million

ABC...5.0 million

CW...1.0 million

NBC highlights for the week of July 13-19:

Monday

NBC tied for #1 among the Big 4 networks Monday night in adults 18-49 and finished #1 outright among those nets in adults 25-54 and all key adult-male demos. NBC has finished #1 or tied for #1 on eight of eight Monday nights so far this summer among the Big 4 in adults 18-49.

"The Titan Games" (0.7 rating in 18-49, 3.8 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) ranked as the #1 show of the night on the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49, adults 25-54 and total viewers. "Titan Games" has equaled or beaten its season-premiere 18-49 and total-viewer results with seven of seven telecasts since the show's May 25 debut.

An encore telecast of "The Wall" (0.5 rating in 18-49, 2.9 million viewers overall from 9-10 p.m. ET) tied as the #2 show of the night on the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49 behind only "The Titan Games," and maintained its full rating or grew half-hour to half-hour in 10 of 10 key ratings measures. In the timeslot, "Wall" tied for #1 among the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49 and adults 25-54. This rebroadcast topped the show's original run on April 26 in 18-49 (0.5 vs.0.4) and total viewers (2.9 million vs. 2.8 million).

An encore telecast of "Dateline NBC" (0.4 rating in adults 18-49, 0.6 in adults 25-54, 2.7 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) tied for #1 in the timeslot among ABC, CBS and NBC in adults 18-49 and adults, men and women 18-34. "Dateline" maintained its full rating or grew half-hour to half-hour in 10 of 10 key ratings categories, despite the 10 p.m. hour.

Tuesday

NBC won Tuesday night in every key measure, with "America's Got Talent" and "World of Dance" scoring as the night's #1 and #2 shows on the Big 4 networks in every key demographic (including tie for #2 in men 18-49 and 25-54). NBC has now won 12 consecutive Tuesdays among those networks in 18-49 (including a tie) and 11 in a row in adults 25-54 (including a tie).

"America's Got Talent" (1.1 rating in 18-49, 7.6 million viewers overall from 8-10:01 p.m. ET) finished as the #1 telecast of the night in every key ratings measure. In the two-hour 8-10 p.m. timeslot, "Talent' also ranked #1 in 10 of 10 key ratings categories.

"World of Dance" (0.7 rating in 18-49, 3.8 million viewers overall from 10:01-11 p.m. ET) ranked as the #2 show of the night on the Big 4 in adults 18-49 and every other key demographic (including ties in men 18-49 and 25-54), behind only "America's Got Talent." In the 10-11 p.m. hour, "World" finished #1 among ABC, CBS and NBC in every key demographic (including ties in men 18-49 and 25-54). The July 14 "World" was up +9% in total viewers versus the show's average for its prior cycle, which aired during the regular season (3.8 million vs. 3.4 million).

Digital / Social: The July 14 "World of Dance" hit a series high in total social interactions (1.7 million). That's up +48% versus the prior episode (1.1 million Total Interactions) and ranks as the most Total Interactions for an episode of an NBC primetime series so far in 2020.

Jennifer Lopez is the #1 most engaging Social Talent account this Summer so far, with 3.1 million engagements on 64 posts. (Source: Nielsen Social SCR, 5/21/20-7/15/20. Linear Metrics. Talent accounts.)

Lopez's July 14 Instagram post, captioned "Instagram ➡️ vs ➡️ Reality ♥️ Come see some real dancing tonight at 10/9c @nbcworldofdance #WorldOfDance @derekhough" (1.5 million Engagements), ranks as the #1 most engaging content post for any NBC Primetime series so far in 2020, as well as being a new "World of Dance" series high (Source: Nielsen Social SCR, 1/1/20-7/15/20. Linear Metrics. NBC only, Most Social Content. https://www.instagram.com/p/CCo-qXcpDda/).

Wednesday

NBC's encore "Chicago" lineup won the night in total viewers and adults 25-54 and tied for #1 among the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49. NBC has now finished #1 among the Big 4 networks in total viewers on eight of eight Wednesday nights so far this summer.

An encore telecast of "Chicago Med" (0.4 rating in 18-49, 3.4 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) retained 100% versus the previous week's encore in 18-49 (0.4 vs. 0.4) and tied for #1 among the Big 4 in the timeslot in adults 18-34 and women 18-34.

A rebroadcast of "Chicago Fire" (0.4 rating in 18-49, 3.5 million viewers overall from 9-10 p.m. ET) ranked as the #2 show of the night on the Big 4 networks in total viewers and won the timeslot among the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49, adults 25-54 and total viewers. Week to week, "Fire" grew +0.1 of a point or +33% in 18-49 (0.4 vs. 0.3) and +2% in total viewers (3.7 million vs. 3.6 million).

An encore "Chicago P.D." (0.4 rating in 18-49, 3.5 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) finished #1 in the timeslot among ABC, CBS and NBC in adults 18-49, adults 25-54 and total viewers, while maintaining 100% week to week in 18-49 (0.4 vs. 0.4) and growing in total viewers (3.487 million vs. 3.461 million).

Thursday

"30 Rock: A One-Time Special" aired as sustaining programming.

An encore telecast of "Superstore" averaged a 0.2 rating in 18-49 and 1.1 million viewers overall from 8-8:30 p.m. ET, and a rebroadcast of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" delivered a 0.2 rating in 18-49 and 0.9 million viewers overall from 9:30-10 p.m. ET.

A rebroadcast "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (0ZXZX4 rating in 18-49, 2ZXZX3 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) retained its 18-49 rating week to week (0.2 vs. 0.2).

Friday

NBC tied for #1 for the night among the Big 4 networks in adults 25-54.

A rebroadcast of "The Wall" (0.3 rating in 18-49, 2.3 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) delivered the show's #2 best total-viewer result among eight "Wall" Friday encores so far this season, trailing only the 2.5 million for the show's July 13 rebroadcast.

An encore telecast of "Dateline NBC" (0.4 rating in adults 18-49, 0.7 in adults 25-54, 3.2 million viewers overall from 9-11 p.m. ET) ranked as the #1 show of the night in the key news demo of adults 25-54. The July 17 "Dateline" delivered a nine-week Friday high in total viewers (best since May 15, 3.5 million), equaled a nine-week Friday high in 18-49 (matching its best since May 15, 0.5) and ties a ten-week Friday high in 25-54 (equaling its best since May 8, 0.8).

Sunday

"Cannonball" (0.3 rating in adults 18-49, 2.1 million viewers overall from 7-8 p.m. ET) grew +14% versus the prior week's time-period premiere in total viewers (2.1 million 1.8 million), to deliver NBC's top result in the hour, excluding sports, since May 10 (2.2 million). "Cannonball" was up +0.1 of a point or +33% versus what NBC was averaging in the time period prior to "Cannonball's" July 12 debut in the slot in 18-49 (0.3 vs. a 0.2, L+SD excluding sports) and +23% in total viewers (2.1 million vs. 1.7 million).

A rebroadcast of "The Titan Games" (0.3 rating in 18-49, 1.4 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) generated the show's most-watched Sunday encore since June 21.

An encore telecast of "America's Got Talent" (0.3 rating in 18-49, 2.0 million viewers overall from 9-11 p.m. ET) combined with the episode's initial run on the prior Tuesday (7.6 million viewers) to total 9.6 million persons.

Is the #1 summer show on the Big 4 in adults 18-49, adults 25-54, total viewers and every other key ratings measure.

