RATINGS: ABC Wins Monday with THE BACHELORETTE

ABC (4.831 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.2, #1) held onto the top spot on Monday thanks to new episodes of "The Bachelorette" (5.640 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.5, #1) and "Grand Hotel" (3.213 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T4).

NBC (4.504 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.8, #2) then remained the silver draw with fresh installments from "American Ninja Warrior" (4.812 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.9, #2) and "Dateline NBC" (3.887 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.7, #3).

Next up was FOX (2.276 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.5, #3) with originals from "So You Think You Can Dance" (2.094 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T6) and "Beat Shazam" (2.457 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T4).

Meanwhile, CBS (3.272 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.4, #4) again opted for an all-repeat lineup of "The Neighborhood" (3.694 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T6), another "The Neighborhood" (3.372 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.4, #8), "Bull" (3.629 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T9) and "God Friended Me" (2.654 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T9).

And finally, The CW (1.020 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5) closed out the night with new episodes of "Penn & Teller: Fool Us" (1.141 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T11), "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" (0.903 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T11) plus a repeat "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" (0.897 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T11).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

0.00% - The Bachelorette

0.00% - American Ninja Warrior

0.00% - Dateline NBC

0.00% - Beat Shazam

0.00% - So You Think You Can Dance

0.00% - Whose Line Is It Anyway?

-14.29% - Grand Hotel

-33.33% - Penn & Teller: Fool Us

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+25.00% - SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE (vs. 9-1-1 (Repeat))

+20.00% - AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR (vs. Running Wild with Bear Grylls/American Ninja Warrior)

+7.14% - The Bachelorette

0.00% - BEAT SHAZAM (vs. So You Think You Can Dance)

-22.22% - DATELINE NBC (vs. American Ninja Warrior)

-25.00% - GRAND HOTEL (vs. The Proposal)

-33.33% - Whose Line Is It Anyway?

-33.33% - Penn & Teller: Fool Us





