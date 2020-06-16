RATINGS: ABC Wins Its 4th Straight Thursday With the Night's Top 3 Shows in Adults 18-49

With "Holey Moley," the series debut of "Don't" and "To Tell the Truth," ABC was the night's No. 1 network in Adults 18-49 (0.9/6), winning its 4th straight Thursday this summer. ABC also stood as Thursday's No. 1 network for the 4th consecutive week in Total Viewers (4.6 million). The network claimed each of the night's Top 3 shows in Adults 18-49 with "Don't" (1.1/7), "Holey Moley" (0.9/6) and "To Tell the Truth" (0.8/5-tie), respectively, and ranked No. 1 in all 3 hours of prime time.

Moving to the 8:00 p.m. hour, "Holey Moley" grew over the prior week by 5% in Total Viewers (4.6 million vs. 4.4 million) and held even week to week among Adults 18-49 (0.9/6). On its 4th telecast this season, "Holey Moley" delivered double-digit gains over its comparable year-ago telecast last summer (3.5 million and 0.7/4 on 7/18/19) in Total Viewers (+31%) and Adults 18-49 (+29%). ABC's "Holey Moley" ranked as the No. 1 program in the 8 o'clock hour for the 4th time in 4 weeks in Adults 18-49 and was Thursday's No. 2 show behind "Don't."

The series premiere of "Don't" marked ABC's highest-rated summer debut in 1 year among Adults 18-49 (1.1/7) - since "Holey Moley" on 6/20/19. In addition, "Don't" ranked as the No. 2 series debut this summer. ABC's "Don't" was Thursday's No. 1 broadcast gainer in TV playback among Adults 18-49 (+0.3 rating points) and delivered the biggest playback lift for a new series debut so far this summer from L+SD to L+3.

ABC's "To Tell the Truth" won Thursday's 10 o'clock hour for the 4th week running with both Total Viewers (4.2 million) and Adults 18-49 (0.8/5). "To Tell the Truth" grew week to week in Total Viewers (+2% - 4.2 million vs. 4.1 million) and Adults 18-49 (0.8/5 vs. 0.7/4) and, on its 4th telecast this summer, built over its comparable year-ago telecast (4.0 million and 0.7/3 on 7/7/19) by 5% in Total Viewers and by 14% with Adults 18-49.

Source: The Nielsen Company, National Live+3 Day Program Ratings, 6/11/20.

