RATINGS: ABC Wins 6th Straight Thursday This Summer in Adults 18-49

ABC Thursday Prime Time (8:00-11:00 p.m. - 4.0 million and 0.8/5 in AD18-49): With "Holey Moley," "Don't" and "To Tell the Truth," ABC ranked as the night's No. 1 network in Total Viewers (4.0 million) and Adults 18-49 (0.8/5), winning its 6th straight Thursday this summer. ABC's "Holey Moley" (0.8/6) and "Don't" (0.8/5) tied as Thursday's No. 1 show in Adults 18-49, while "To Tell the Truth" (0.7/5) ranked as the night's No. 3 program.

• "Holey Moley" won the Thursday 8:00 p.m. hour on each of its 6 telecasts so far this summer in Adults 18-49 (0.8/6).

• "Don't" ranked as the No. 1 program in Thursday's 9 o'clock hour for the 3rd time in 3 weeks among Adults 18-49 (0.8/5).

• "To Tell the Truth" stood as the No. 1 show in Thursday's 10:00 p.m. hour for the 6th week running with both Total Viewers (4.0 million) and Adults 18-49 (0.7/5).

Source: The Nielsen Company, National Live+3 Day Program Ratings, 6/25/20.

Related Articles View More TV Stories