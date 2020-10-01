RATINGS: ABC Tops Demos with NBA Finals

Here are the highlights of the 13 ad-sustained programs that aired in primetime on the broadcast networks last night.

Here are the highlights of the 13 ad-sustained programs that aired in primetime on the broadcast networks last night (9/30/20):

[Note: Fast affiliate ratings are inaccurate for live sports.]

ABC (4.781 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.8, #1) pulled into the top demo spot on Wednesday thanks to "Jimmy Kimmel: Game Night" (4.159 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 1.1, #T3), "NBA Countdown" (3.303 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 1.0, #T5) and "NBA Finals, Game 1" (5.306 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 2.1, #1).

FOX (5.429 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.4, #2) had to settle for the silver with its duo of "The Masked Singer" (6.478 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.7, #2) and "I Can See Your Voice" (4.380 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.1, #T3).

Next up was CBS (2.748 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.6, #3) and its mix of "Big Brother 22" (4.211 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 1.0, #T5), the season finale of "Love Island" (2.018 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.5, #7) and "48 Hours Suspicion" (2.013 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T10).

Meanwhile, NBC (2.134 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.4, #4) opted for repeats of "Ellen's Game of Games" (2.443 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T8), another "Ellen's Game of Games" (2.079 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T8) and "Weakest Link" (1.879 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T10).

And finally, the series finale of "The 100" (0.629 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.2, #12) and a repeat "Penn & Teller: Fool Us" (0.498 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.1, #13) rounded out the night on The CW (0.563 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+100.00% - The 100

+21.43% - The Masked Singer

0.00% - I Can See Your Voice

-9.09% - BIG BROTHER 22

-16.67% - Love Island

-25.00% - 48 HOURS Suspicion

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+37.50% - I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE (vs. Almost Family)

0.00% - THE 100 (vs. IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL Night 1)

-10.53% - The Masked Singer

-16.67% - BIG BROTHER 22 (vs. Survivor: Island of the Idols)

-28.57% - LOVE ISLAND (vs. SEAL Team)

-46.15% - NBA Finals, Game 1 (vs. 5/30/19)

-47.62% - Jimmy Kimmel: Game Night (vs. 5/30/19)

-50.00% - 48 HOURS Suspicion (vs. SWAT)

-54.55% - NBA COUNTDOWN (vs. 5/30/19)

Here are the highlights of the 14 ad-sustained programs that aired in primetime on the broadcast networks one year ago (10/2/19):

FOX (4.852 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.4, #1) was still the network to beat among adults 18-49 on Wednesday with week two of "The Masked Singer" (6.753 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.9, #1) and the premiere of "Almost Family" (2.951 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T8).

NBC (7.040 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.0, #2) then was the silver draw with its trio of "Chicago Med" (7.553 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.0, #T5), "Chicago Fire" (7.570 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.1, #T3) and "Chicago PD" (5.996 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 1.0, #T5).

Next up was CBS (5.267 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T3) with a new "Survivor: Island of the Idols" (6.503 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 1.2, #2) followed by the season premieres of "SEAL Team" (5.227 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T11) and "SWAT" (4.071 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.6, #13).

Meanwhile, ABC (3.803 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T3) offered up originals from "The Goldbergs" (4.305 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 1.0, #T5), "Schooled" (3.385 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T8), "Modern Family" (4.301 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 1.1, #T3), "Single Parents" (2.922 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T8) and "Stumptown" (3.954 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T11).

And finally, The CW (0.886 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5) closed out the evening with its annual special "iHeartRadio Music Festival Night 1" (0.886 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.2, #14).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+14.29% - Single Parents

+10.00% - Modern Family

0.00% - Survivor: Island of the Idols

0.00% - Chicago Fire

0.00% - Chicago Med

0.00% - The Goldbergs

0.00% - Schooled

0.00% - Stumptown

-9.09% - Chicago PD

-24.00% - The Masked Singer

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+100.00% - IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL Night 1 (vs. Burden of Truth/Supergirl (Repeat))

+26.67% - THE MASKED SINGER (vs. Empire)

-12.50% - Stumptown (vs. A Million Little Things)

-12.50% - SEAL Team

-14.29% - SWAT (vs. Criminal Minds)

-15.38% - CHICAGO FIRE (vs. Chicago Med)

-16.67% - Chicago PD

-20.00% - Survivor: Island of the Idols

-21.43% - Modern Family

-23.08% - CHICAGO MED (vs. Chicago Fire)

-23.08% - The Goldbergs

-27.27% - Single Parents

-27.27% - Schooled (vs. American Housewife)

-33.33% - ALMOST FAMILY (vs. Star)

In late-night metered market ratings (via NBC's press release):

· In Nielsen's 56 metered markets, household results were: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," 1.7/5; "Late Show with Stephen Colbert," 2.4/7; and ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live," 1.6/5.

· In the 25 markets with Local People Meters, adult 18-49 results were: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," 0.4/3; "Late Show," 0.4/3; and "Jimmy Kimmel Live," 0.4/3.

· From 12:35-1:05 a.m. ET, ABC's "Nightline," averaged a 1.0/4 in metered-market households and a 0.2/3 in 18-49 in the Local People Meters.

· From 12:35-1:35 a.m. ET, ratings were: "Late Night with Seth Meyers," 1.1/4 in metered-market households; CBS's "Late Late Show," 1.0/4. In the 25 markets with Local People Meters, averages were: "Late Night," 0.2/2 in 18-49; "Late Late Show," 0.2/2.

Source: Nielsen Media Research

View More TV Stories Related Articles