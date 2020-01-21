RATINGS: ABC, THE BACHELOR Stay on Top in Demos on Monday

ABC (5.945 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.5, #1) continued its demo win streak on Monday thanks to new episodes of "The Bachelor" (6.224 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 1.9, #1) and "The Good Doctor" (5.385 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.9, #T3).

The silver then went to NBC (5.881 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.9, #2) with fresh installments from "America's Got Talent: The Champions" (6.974 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.1, #2) and "Manifest" (3.695 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T6).

Next up was FOX (4.475 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.8, #3) with night two of "9-1-1: Lone Star" (5.825 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.9, #T3) and the return of "Prodigal Son" (3.125 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T6).

Meanwhile, CBS (6.127 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.7, #4) offered up originals from "The Neighborhood" (6.771 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.8, #5), "Bob (Hearts) Abishola" (6.438 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T6), "All Rise" (5.746 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T9) and "Bull" (6.032 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T9).

And finally, the winter premieres of "All American" (0.683 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T11) and "Black Lightning" (0.549 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T11) closed out the night on The CW (0.616 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+22.22% - America's Got Talent: The Champions

+20.00% - ALL RISE (vs. 1/6/20)

+18.75% - The Bachelor

+12.50% - The Good Doctor

0.00% - Manifest

0.00% - PRODIGAL SON (vs. 12/2/19)

0.00% - Bull (vs. 1/6/20)

0.00% - ALL AMERICAN (vs. 12/2/19)

-11.11% - THE NEIGHBORHOOD (vs. 1/6/20)

-12.50% - Bob (Hearts) Abishola (vs. 1/6/20)

-33.33% - BLACK LIGHTNING (vs. 12/9/19)

-66.67% - 9-1-1: LONE STAR (vs. 1/19/20)

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+18.75% - The Bachelor

-10.00% - 9-1-1: LONE STAR (vs. The Resident)

-14.29% - ALL RISE (vs. Magnum P.I.)

-25.00% - The Good Doctor

-25.00% - Bull

-30.00% - Manifest

-30.00% - PRODIGAL SON (vs. The Passage)

-31.25% - America's Got Talent: The Champions

-33.33% - Black Lightning

-42.86% - THE NEIGHBORHOOD (vs. Celebrity Big Brother)

-50.00% - ALL AMERICAN (vs. Arrow)

-50.00% - Bob (Hearts) Abishola (vs. Celebrity Big Brother)





Related Articles View More TV Stories