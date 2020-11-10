RATINGS: ABC Pulls in Front of NBC in Tight Race

See the ratings highlights form last night below!

Here are the highlights of the 13 ad-sustained programs that aired in primetime on the broadcast networks last night (11/9/20):

[EDITOR'S NOTE: Note: ABC and CW results will be impacted by local preemptions for NFL football (ABC in Boston, CW in New York).]

ABC (5.920 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.9, #1) pulled into the top spot on Monday thanks to new episodes of "Dancing with the Stars" (6.300 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.0, #T1) and "The Good Doctor" (5.159 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.7, #3).

NBC (5.863 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.8, #2) was a tight second with fresh installments from "The Voice" (7.097 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.0, #T1) and "Weakest Link" (3.394 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.5, #4).

Next up was CBS (2.461 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T3) and its repeat lineup of "The Neighborhood" (3.180 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.4, #5), "Bob (Hearts) Abishola" (2.792 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T6), "All Rise" (2.134 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T10) and "Bull" (2.262 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T6).

Meanwhile, FOX (1.387 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T3) offered up its duo of "LA's Finest" (1.639 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T6) and "Filthy Rich" (1.135 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T10).

And finally, repeats of "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" (0.956 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T10), another "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" (0.993 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T6) and "Penn & Teller: Fool Us" (0.809 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T10) on The CW (0.892 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5) rounded out the night.

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+42.86% - Dancing with the Stars

+16.67% - The Good Doctor

0.00% - The Voice

0.00% - LA's Finest

0.00% - Filthy Rich

-16.67% - WEAKEST LINK (vs. 10/26/20)

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

0.00% - Dancing with the Stars

0.00% - WEAKEST LINK (vs. Bluff City Law)

-12.50% - The Good Doctor

-16.67% - The Voice

-75.00% - FILTHY RICH (vs. Prodigal Son)

-76.92% - LA's Finest (vs. 9-1-1)

Here are the highlights of the 12 ad-sustained programs that aired in primetime on the broadcast networks one year ago (11/11/19):

FOX (4.928 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.1, #1) took sole position of the demo crown on Monday thanks to new episodes of "9-1-1" (6.469 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.3, #1) and "Prodigal Son" (3.387 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T5).

ABC (6.776 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.0, #T2) then was a close second with fresh installments from "Dancing with the Stars" (7.176 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.0, #3) and "The Good Doctor" (5.975 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T5).

NBC (6.264 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.0, #T2) likewise shared the silver with originals from "The Voice" (7.529 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.2, #2) and "Bluff City Law" (3.734 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.5, #9).

Meanwhile, CBS (4.298 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.6, #4) opted for repeats of "The Neighborhood" (5.876 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.9, #4), "Bob (Hearts) Abishola" (4.971 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T5), "Bull" (4.487 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.6, #8) and "All Rise" (2.984 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.4, #10).

And finally, new episodes of "All American" (0.760 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T11) and "Black Lightning" (0.718 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T11) over on The CW (0.739 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5) closed out the night.

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+14.29% - Prodigal Son

0.00% - 9-1-1

0.00% - Dancing with the Stars

0.00% - Bluff City Law

0.00% - ALL AMERICAN (vs. 10/28/19)

0.00% - BLACK LIGHTNING (vs. 10/28/19)

-7.69% - The Voice

-11.11% - The Good Doctor

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+116.67% - 9-1-1 (vs. THE RESIDENT (Repeat))

+33.33% - PRODIGAL SON (vs. 9-1-1 (Repeat))

+11.11% - Dancing with the Stars

-20.00% - The Good Doctor

-29.41% - The Voice

-50.00% - BLACK LIGHTNING (vs. DC's Legends of Tomorrow)

-54.55% - BLUFF CITY LAW (vs. Manifest)

-60.00% - ALL AMERICAN (vs. Arrow)

In late-night metered market ratings (via NBC's press release):

Source: Nielsen Media Research

