RATINGS: ABC Pulls in Front of NBC in Tight Race
Here are the highlights of the 13 ad-sustained programs that aired in primetime on the broadcast networks last night (11/9/20):
[EDITOR'S NOTE: Note: ABC and CW results will be impacted by local preemptions for NFL football (ABC in Boston, CW in New York).]
ABC (5.920 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.9, #1) pulled into the top spot on Monday thanks to new episodes of "Dancing with the Stars" (6.300 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.0, #T1) and "The Good Doctor" (5.159 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.7, #3).
NBC (5.863 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.8, #2) was a tight second with fresh installments from "The Voice" (7.097 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.0, #T1) and "Weakest Link" (3.394 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.5, #4).
Next up was CBS (2.461 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T3) and its repeat lineup of "The Neighborhood" (3.180 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.4, #5), "Bob (Hearts) Abishola" (2.792 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T6), "All Rise" (2.134 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T10) and "Bull" (2.262 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T6).
Meanwhile, FOX (1.387 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T3) offered up its duo of "LA's Finest" (1.639 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T6) and "Filthy Rich" (1.135 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T10).
And finally, repeats of "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" (0.956 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T10), another "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" (0.993 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T6) and "Penn & Teller: Fool Us" (0.809 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T10) on The CW (0.892 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5) rounded out the night.
Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):
+42.86% - Dancing with the Stars
+16.67% - The Good Doctor
0.00% - The Voice
0.00% - LA's Finest
0.00% - Filthy Rich
-16.67% - WEAKEST LINK (vs. 10/26/20)
Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):
0.00% - Dancing with the Stars
0.00% - WEAKEST LINK (vs. Bluff City Law)
-12.50% - The Good Doctor
-16.67% - The Voice
-75.00% - FILTHY RICH (vs. Prodigal Son)
-76.92% - LA's Finest (vs. 9-1-1)
Here are the highlights of the 12 ad-sustained programs that aired in primetime on the broadcast networks one year ago (11/11/19):
FOX (4.928 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.1, #1) took sole position of the demo crown on Monday thanks to new episodes of "9-1-1" (6.469 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.3, #1) and "Prodigal Son" (3.387 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T5).
ABC (6.776 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.0, #T2) then was a close second with fresh installments from "Dancing with the Stars" (7.176 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.0, #3) and "The Good Doctor" (5.975 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T5).
NBC (6.264 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.0, #T2) likewise shared the silver with originals from "The Voice" (7.529 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.2, #2) and "Bluff City Law" (3.734 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.5, #9).
Meanwhile, CBS (4.298 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.6, #4) opted for repeats of "The Neighborhood" (5.876 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.9, #4), "Bob (Hearts) Abishola" (4.971 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T5), "Bull" (4.487 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.6, #8) and "All Rise" (2.984 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.4, #10).
And finally, new episodes of "All American" (0.760 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T11) and "Black Lightning" (0.718 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T11) over on The CW (0.739 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5) closed out the night.
Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):
+14.29% - Prodigal Son
0.00% - 9-1-1
0.00% - Dancing with the Stars
0.00% - Bluff City Law
0.00% - ALL AMERICAN (vs. 10/28/19)
0.00% - BLACK LIGHTNING (vs. 10/28/19)
-7.69% - The Voice
-11.11% - The Good Doctor
Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):
+116.67% - 9-1-1 (vs. THE RESIDENT (Repeat))
+33.33% - PRODIGAL SON (vs. 9-1-1 (Repeat))
+11.11% - Dancing with the Stars
-20.00% - The Good Doctor
-29.41% - The Voice
-50.00% - BLACK LIGHTNING (vs. DC's Legends of Tomorrow)
-54.55% - BLUFF CITY LAW (vs. Manifest)
-60.00% - ALL AMERICAN (vs. Arrow)
In late-night metered market ratings (via NBC's press release):
Source: Nielsen Media Research