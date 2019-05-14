RATINGS: ABC, NBC Share Demo Crown in Tight Race on Monday

NBC (6.319 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.0, #T1) was the most-watched broadcaster on Monday thanks to new episodes of "The Voice" (7.601 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.1, #3) and "The Enemy Within" (3.753 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T7).

Sharing the demo crown was ABC (3.950 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.0, #T1) with the return of "The Bachelorette" (4.665 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 1.3, #T1) and a new "The Fix" (2.522 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T9).

Next up was FOX (3.879 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.9, #3) with the season finale of "9-1-1" (6.347 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.3, #T1) alongside a new "Paradise Hotel" (1.412 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T9).

Meanwhile, CBS (6.052 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.7, #4) offered up repeats of "The Big Bang Theory" (5.415 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.8, #5), another "The Big Bang Theory" (5.585 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.9, #4), a new "The Code" (5.561 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T7) and the season finale of "Bull" (7.095 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.7, #6).

And finally, a new "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" (1.036 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.3, #11) and the season finale of "Arrow" (0.927 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.2, #12) on The CW (0.982 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.3, #5) rounded out the night.

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+20.00% - The Code

+18.18% - 9-1-1

+16.67% - Bull

0.00% - The Voice

0.00% - The Enemy Within

0.00% - The Fix

0.00% - DC's Legends of Tomorrow

0.00% - Arrow

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+62.50% - 9-1-1 (vs. Lucifer)

+30.00% - THE BACHELORETTE (vs. Dancing with the Stars)

+16.67% - Bull (vs. Elementary)

-20.00% - THE FIX (vs. The Crossing)

-25.00% - THE ENEMY WITHIN (vs. Running Wild with Bear Grylls)

-29.41% - THE CODE (vs. Superior Donuts/The Big Bang Theory (Repeat))

-31.25% - The Voice

-33.33% - Arrow (vs. iZombie)

-40.00% - DC's Legends of Tomorrow (vs. Supergirl)

-55.56% - PARADISE HOTEL (vs. The Resident)

In late-night metered market ratings (via NBC's press release):

· In Nielsen's 56 metered markets, household results were: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," 1.7/5; "Late Show with Stephen Colbert," 2.7/8; and ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live," 1.4/4 with an encore.

· In the 25 markets with Local People Meters, adult 18-49 results were: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," 0.4/3; "Late Show," 0.5/3 and "Jimmy Kimmel Live," 0.4/3 with an encore.

· From 12:35-1:05 a.m. ET, ABC's "Nightline" averaged a 1.0/4 in metered-market households and a 0.3/2 in 18-49 in the Local People Meters.

· From 12:35-1:35 a.m. ET, ratings were: "Late Night with Seth Meyers," 1.0/4 in metered-market households; CBS's "Late Late Show," 1.1/4. In the 25 markets with Local People Meters, averages were: "Late Night," 0.2/2 in 18-49; "Late Late Show," 0.2/2.

· At 1:35 a.m., "Last Call with Carson Daly" averaged a 0.6/3 in metered-market households and a 0.1/1 in adults 18-49 in the 25 markets with local people meters.





