RATINGS: ABC Is Thursday's No. 1 Broadcast Net in Adults 18-49 With Top 2 Shows

With its "Summer Fun & Games" lineup returning to originals from the prior week's repeats, ABC ranked as Thursday's No. 1 broadcast network in Adults 18-49 (0.6/4). ABC claimed the night's Top 2 broadcast shows in Adults 18-49 with "Holey Moley" (0.7/4) and "To Tell the Truth" (0.6/4-tie), respectively.

"Holey Moley" was Thursday's No. 1 series among Adults 18-49 (0.7/4), ranking as the night's highest-rated series on 8 of its 9 original telecasts this summer (with ABC's "Don't" taking the top spot on 6/11/20). "Holey Moley" ranked as the No. 1 series in the Thursday 8:00 p.m. hour on each of its 9 original telecasts in Adults 18-49.

"Don't" ranked as the No. 1 broadcast program in the Thursday 9 o'clock hour on each of 6 original telecasts this summer among Adults 18-49 (0.5/3-tie).

"To Tell the Truth" stood as the No. 1 series in Thursday's 10:00 p.m. hour for its 9th consecutive original telecast with Adults 18-49 (0.6/4). In addition, "To Tell the Truth" was the most-watched series in the hour (3.5 million).

Source: The Nielsen Company, National Live+3 Day Program Ratings, 7/30/20.

