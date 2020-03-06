RATINGS: ABC Is Sunday's No. 1 Network With the Top 2 Broadcast Shows in Adults 18-49

ABC Sunday Prime Time (7:00-11:00 p.m. - 7.4 million and 1.3/7 in AD18-49):

ABC stood as Sunday's No. 1 network among Adults 18-49, increasing its advantage over runner-up CBS to 5-tenths of a rating point in the L+3 numbers (1.3/7 vs. 0.8/4) compared to a 4-tenths lead in L+SD. In addition, ABC ranked as Sunday's highest-rated broadcast network for the 4th straight week in Adults 18-49 and delivered the night's Top 2 broadcast shows with "American Idol" and "The Rookie," respectively.

"American Idol" (8:00-10:00 p.m. - 8.3 million and 1.7/8 in AD18-49):

ABC's "American Idol" stood as Sunday's No. 1 program with Adults 18-49 (1.7/8), ranking as the night's top-rated entertainment series for the 3rd consecutive week. Also, "American Idol" won its 2-hour time period in Adults 18-49, more than doubling its nearest broadcast competition in the slot (+113% - 0.8/4 for CBS). "American Idol" held even week to week among Adults 18-49.

ABC's "American Idol" was Sunday's No. 1 most-social broadcast program (681,000 total social interactions).

"The Rookie" (10:00-11:00 p.m. - 7.8 million and 1.2/7 in AD18-49):

ABC's "The Rookie" emerged as Sunday's No. 2 broadcast show in Adults 18-49 in the L+3 numbers (1.2/7), moving up from No. 4 in L+SD. "The Rookie" also grew to rank as the night's No. 1 scripted show on broadcast among Adults 18-49. "The Rookie" held steady with its week-earlier winter premiere in Adults 18-49 (coming within 1-tenth of a ratings point-1.2/7 vs. 1.3/7).

"The Rookie" was Sunday's biggest gainer in TV playback in Total Viewers (+3.25 million) and the No. 1 broadcast gainer with Adults 18-49 (+0.5 rating points-tie).

Source: The Nielsen Company, National Live+3 Day Program Ratings, 3/1/20. Nielsen Social for 3/1/20.





Related Articles View More TV Stories