RATINGS: ABC Is Monday's Top Broadcast Network for 14 Straight Weeks With Adults 18-49

ABC ranked No. 1 on Monday night among Adults 18-49, dominating runner-up NBC by 50% (1.2/5 vs. 0.8/4) and standing as the No. 1 broadcast network on the night for the 14th consecutive week - since 6/10/19. ABC shot up over the prior week by 29% in Total Viewers (4.4 million vs. 3.4 million) and by 50% in Adults 18-49 (1.2/5 vs. 0.8/4) to deliver 6-week highs on the night - since 7/29/19.

"Bachelor in Paradise" scored new season highs, spiking week to week by 33% in Total Viewers (5.3 million vs. 4.0 million) and by 27% with Adults 18-49 (1.4/7 vs. 1.1/5).

ABC's "BIP" stood as Monday's No. 1 TV show with Adults 18-49 (1.4/7), towering over NBC's "American Ninja Warrior" head-to-head from 8:00-10:00 p.m. by 56% (0.9/4) and ranking as the night's highest-rated series on each of 6 telecasts this summer. In addition, the ABC unscripted series was the night's most-watched program (5.3 million).

Source: The Nielsen Company, Fast Affiliate Live + Same Day Ratings, 9/9/19.





