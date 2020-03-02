RATINGS: ABC Is Monday's No. 1 Broadcaster on Every Monday This Year in Adults 18-49

ABC Monday Prime Time (8:00-11:00 p.m. - 8.5 million and 2.1/11 in AD18-49):

With "The Bachelor" and "The Good Doctor," ABC dominated Monday among Adults 18-49 (2.1/11), further distancing itself from runner-up NBC to lead by 31% in the L+3 numbers (2.1/11 vs. 1.6/8) compared to a 23% advantage in L+SD. In fact, ABC ranked as the No. 1 broadcast network with Adults 18-49 on all 8 Mondays so far this year. The Net grew week to week by 4% in Total Viewers (8.5 million vs. 8.2 million) to draw its biggest Monday audience since November and by 5% with Adults 18-49 (2.1/11 vs. 2.0/10) to match its highest-rated Monday in 7 weeks-since 11/25/19 and 1/6/20, respectively.

ABC was Monday's No. 1 gainer in TV playback in Adults 18-49, growing by +0.5 rating points from L+SD to L+3 and topping the playback increases for NBC (+0.3 rating points) and FOX (+0.3 rating points).

"The Bachelor" (8:00-10:00 p.m. - 8.0 million and 2.4/12 in AD18-49):

ABC's "The Bachelor" grew for its 3rd consecutive telecast on the night in Total Viewers (+3% - 8.0 million vs. 7.8 million) and Adults 18-49 (+4% - 2.4/12 vs. 2.3/11) to post season highs. In addition, "The Bachelor" improved over its year-ago telecast by 4% among Adults 18-49 (2.3/10 on 2/25/19). "The Bachelor" stood as Monday's No. 1 show in Adults 18-49 (2.4/12), standing as the night's top-rated series on each of its 8 telecasts this season and widening its advantage over NBC's premiere of "The Voice" to 5-tenths of a rating point in the L+3 numbers (2.4/12 vs. 1.9/9) compared to a 4-tenths lead in L+SD.

"The Good Doctor" (10:00-11:00 p.m. - 9.4 million and 1.5/9 in AD18-49):

ABC's "The Good Doctor" emerged as Monday's No. 1 scripted show in Adults 18-49 in the L+3 numbers (1.5/9), moving ahead of Fox's "9-1-1: Lone Star" (1.3/7) after standing behind in L+SD. Also, the ABC drama grew to dominate NBC's preview of "Little Big Shots" in Monday's 10:00 p.m. hour by 67% with Adults 18-49 (1.5/9 vs. 0.9/5) after tying in L+SD. "The Good Doctor" built over the prior week by 6% in Total Viewers (9.4 million vs. 8.9 million) and held steady week to week in Adults 18-49 (1.5/9 vs. 1.6/9).

ABC's "The Good Doctor" ranked as Monday's No. 1 gainer in TV playback in Total Viewers (+3.78 million) and Adults 18-49 (+0.7 rating points).

Source: The Nielsen Company, National Live+3 Day Program Ratings, 2/24/20.





