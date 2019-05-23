RATINGS: ABC Gets Boost on Wednesday from LIVE IN FRONT OF A STUDIO AUDIENCE

ABC (7.768 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.3, #1) got a boost on the final night of the May sweeps period with "Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's 'All in the Family' and 'The Jeffersons'" (10.360 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.7, #1) followed by "All About 'All in the Family' and 'The Jeffersons'" (7.928 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.4, #2) and the season finale of "Whiskey Cavalier" (3.799 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T7).

NBC (7.152 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.0, #2) then took home the silver with its respective finales to "Chicago Med" (7.442 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 1.1, #T3), "Chicago Fire" (7.461 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.1, #T3) and "Chicago PD" (6.553 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.9, #T5).

Next up was CBS (4.252 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.8, #3) with a new "The Amazing Race 31" (4.550 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.9, #T5), a second "The Amazing Race 31" (3.996 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T7) and the season finale of "SEAL Team" (4.211 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T7).

Meanwhile, FOX (1.900 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.6, #4) offered up "MasterChef Celebrity Family Showdown, Part Two" (2.081 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.6, #10) alongside a repeat "Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back" (1.719 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.5, #11).

And finally, The CW (0.950 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5) closed out the night with the return of "My Last Days" (0.952 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.2, #13) and a new "Jane the Virgin" (0.947 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.3, #12).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+75.00% - Whiskey Cavalier

+50.00% - Jane the Virgin

+20.00% - MasterChef Celebrity Family Showdown, Part Two

+16.67% - SEAL TEAM (vs. 5/8/19)

+10.00% - Chicago Fire

0.00% - Chicago Med

-10.00% - Chicago PD

-12.50% - THE AMAZING RACE 31 (vs. 5/8/19)

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+142.86% - Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's 'All in the Family' and 'The Jeffersons' (vs. Toy Story 3 (Repeat))

+100.00% - All About 'All in the Family' and 'The Jeffersons' (vs. Toy Story 3 (Repeat))

+83.33% - CHICAGO MED (vs. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (Repeat))

+50.00% - JANE THE VIRGIN (vs. THE ORIGINALS (Repeat))

+40.00% - WHISKEY CAVALIER (vs. 20/20: Lights, Camera, Summer!)

0.00% - CHICAGO FIRE (vs. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit)

0.00% - MY LAST DAYS (vs. Supergirl (Repeat))

-30.77% - CHICAGO PD (vs. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit)

-36.36% - SEAL TEAM (vs. Survivor: Ghost Island Reunion)

-40.00% - THE AMAZING RACE 31 - 8:00 (vs. Survivor: Ghost Island)

-53.33% - THE AMAZING RACE 31 - 9:00 (vs. Survivor: Ghost Island)

-62.50% - MasterChef Celebrity Family Showdown, Part Two (vs. Empire)

In late-night metered market ratings (via NBC's press release):

· In Nielsen's 56 metered markets, household results were: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," 1.8/5; "Late Show with Stephen Colbert," 2.9/8; and ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live," 1.7/5.

· In the 25 markets with Local People Meters, adult 18-49 results were: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," 0.4/3; "Late Show," 0.4/3 and "Jimmy Kimmel Live," 0.4/3.

· From 12:35-1:05 a.m. ET, ABC's "Nightline" averaged a 1.2/4 in metered-market households and a 0.3/3 in 18-49 in the Local People Meters.

· From 12:35-1:35 a.m. ET, ratings were: "Late Night with Seth Meyers," 1.2/4 in metered-market households; CBS's "Late Late Show," 1.2/5. In the 25 markets with Local People Meters, averages were: "Late Night," 0.3/3 in 18-49; "Late Late Show," 0.2/2.

· At 1:35 a.m., "Last Call with Carson Daly" averaged a 0.7/3 in metered-market households and a 0.2/2 in adults 18-49 in the 25 markets with local people meters.





