RATINGS: ABC, AMERICAN IDOL Remain on Top in Demos on Sunday

ABC (5.536 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.9, #1) led the demo race on Sunday with a repeat "America's Funniest Home Videos" (5.716 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.8, #3) followed by "American Idol" (5.826 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 1.0, #1) and "The Rookie" (4.776 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T4).

CBS (7.041 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.7, #2) was the number two draw with its quartet of "60 Minutes" (9.560 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.9, #2), "God Friended Me" (5.847 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T6), "NCIS: Los Angeles" (6.715 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T4) and "NCIS: New Orleans" (6.041 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T6).

Next up was NBC (3.010 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T3) with a rebroacdast of "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert" (3.170 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T8) and a special "Dateline NBC" (2.744 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T8).

Meanwhile, FOX (1.154 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T3) opted for repeats of "The Simpsons" (1.100 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T14), "Ice Age: The Great Egg-Scapade" (1.035 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T14), another "The Simpsons" (1.256 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T8), "Duncanville" (1.065 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T8), "Bob's Burgers" (1.163 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T8) and "Family Guy" (1.305 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T8).

And finally, second runs of "Batwoman" (0.488 million viewers, #16; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T16) and "Supergirl" (0.315 million viewers, #17; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T16) rounded out the night on The CW (0.402 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

0.00% - 60 Minutes

0.00% - NCIS: LOS ANGELES (vs. 3/29/20)

0.00% - GOD FRIENDED ME (vs. 3/29/20)

-12.50% - The Rookie

-14.29% - NCIS: NEW ORLEANS (vs. 3/29/20)

-16.67% - American Idol

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+50.00% - NCIS: NEW ORLEANS (vs. 3/29/20)

0.00% - 60 Minutes

0.00% - NCIS: LOS ANGELES (vs. 3/29/20)

0.00% - GOD FRIENDED ME (vs. 3/29/20)

-12.50% - The Rookie

-23.08% - American Idol

-36.51% - Dateline NBC





