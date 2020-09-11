RATINGS: 2020 NFL Kickoff Game on NBC Featuring Texans vs. Chiefs Is Most-Watched Sporting Event Since Super Bowl

See the ratings report below!

Despite the largest fourth-quarter deficit (24 points) in an NFL Kickoff Game in seven years, the Kansas City Chiefs' 34-20 victory over the Houston Texans in the opening game of the NFL season last night averaged a preliminary* Total Audience Delivery of 20.3 million viewers across NBC TV, NBC Sports Digital, and NFL Digital platforms - MAKING IT the most-watched sporting event since SUPER BOWL LIV in February, according to Fast National data released today by Nielsen, and digital data from Adobe Analytics.

*Does not include Out of Home viewership, which is included in official national viewership, and will be available early next week.

NBC's TV coverage peaked at 22.0 million viewers between 9:15-9:30 p.m. ET, and topped 20 million viewers in every quarter-hour from 8:45 p.m. ET through 9:45 p.m. ET. The broadcast averaged 19.3 million viewers on NBC.

With 20.3 million viewers, the NFL Kickoff Game is only the second show since the SUPER BOWL Sunday to average at least 20 million viewers (Academy Awards, 23.6 million on Feb. 9). Last night's game faced unprecedented sports competition, as both NBA and NHL playoff games were contested at the same time.

The Average Minute Audience (AMA) for last night's live stream via NBC Sports digital platforms, NFL Digital platforms, Chiefs and Texans mobile properties, and Verizon Media mobile properties was 970,000 viewers - the highest ever for an NBC NFL game, excluding Super Bowls - and up 55% from last year's NFL Kickoff Game (627,000).

Last night's game (8:28 p.m.-11:05 p.m. ET) registered a national TV household rating of 11.2/23.

TOP METERED MARKETS FOR TEXANS-CHIEFS (based on 44 markets available):

1. Kansas City 47.8/71

2. Houston 20.6/39

3. Denver 18.8/36

4. Austin 17.2/34

5. Indianapolis 16.8/32

6. Pittsburgh 16.7/28

7. Baltimore 16.1/28

8. Philadelphia 15.9/27

9. Providence 15.8/28

T10. San Antonio 15.6/28

T10. Milwaukee 15.6/29

NBC Sports' NFL Kickoff Weekend coverage continues this Sunday, Sept. 13 with the season opener of SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL as Jared Goff and the Los Angeles Rams open their spectacular, new SoFi Stadium against Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET with Football Night in America, with SNF kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET.

