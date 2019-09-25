RATINGS: 20/20 Improves By Double Digits Week to Week Across the Board

"20/20" stood as Friday's No. 1 newsmagazine, beating NBC's "Dateline" (10:00-11:00 p.m.) in Total Viewers (+48% - 3.7 million vs. 2.5 million), Adults 18-49 (+25% - 0.5/3 vs. 0.4/3) and Adults 25-54 (+14% - 0.8/4 vs. 0.7/3).

From 9:00-11:00 p.m., ABC's "20/20" improved by double digits week to week with Total Viewers (+42% - 3.7 million vs. 2.6 million), Adults 18-49 (+25% - 0.5/3 vs. 0.4/2) and Adults 25-54 (+14% - 0.8/4 vs. 0.7/3). "20/20" saw its largest overall audience in over 5 months and strongest news demo performance in 3 months - since 4/5/19 and 6/14/19, respectively.

During the 2018-19 season, "20/20" posted increased on the previous season with Total Viewers (+13% - 4.4 million vs. 3.9 million), Adults 18-49 (+14% - 0.8/4 vs. 0.7/3) and Adults 25-54 (+20% - 1.2/5 vs. 1.0/4). NBC's "Dateline" was down from last season: Total Viewers (-16% - 4.6 million vs. 5.5 million), Adults 18-49 (-20% - 0.8/4 vs. 1.0/5) and Adults 25-54 (-20% - 1.2/5 vs. 1.5/5).

The two-hour "20/20" program reported on the murder of Mandy Stavik, the cold case finally solved after nearly 20 years.

Source: The Nielsen Company, National Live + Same Day Program Ratings for 9/20/19. Most Current, 2018-19 Season (9/24/18 - 9/22/19) vs. 2017-18 Season (9/25/17 - 9/23/18). Averages based on regular telecasts.





