Chris Perfetti Recalls Reading Quinta Brunson's ABBOTT ELEMENTARY Script
The actor also looked back on memorable red carpet fashion choices during the sit-down.
Chris Perfetti sat down with Drew Barrymore on THE Drew Barrymore SHOW to talk about first reading the script for ABBOTT ELEMENTARY, the series created by Quinta Brunson. The conversation centered on Perfetti's early impressions of the material before the show went into production.
During the appearance, Perfetti also discussed some of his red carpet looks, giving Barrymore and viewers a glimpse into his approach to fashion alongside the discussion of his work on the series.
The segment paired the two topics, with Perfetti moving between reflections on the ABBOTT ELEMENTARY script and lighter conversation about his style choices on past red carpets.
Perfetti's recollection of reading Brunson's script offered a behind-the-scenes look at the origins of the series from one of its cast members, framed within the broader conversation on THE Drew Barrymore SHOW.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.