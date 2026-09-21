Janine And Tyriq Panic Over A Missing Student In New ABBOTT ELEMENTARY Zoo Clip

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A routine school field trip turns tense in a new clip from ABBOTT ELEMENTARY, as Janine, played by Quinta Brunson, and Tyriq, played by Zack Fox, discover that one of their students has gone missing while chaperoning a class trip to the zoo. The scene, shared by Hulu, centers on the two characters realizing the child is unaccounted for and scrambling to figure out what to do next.

The clip keeps its focus tight on Janine and Tyriq as they process the situation in real time, with the zoo setting adding an extra layer of urgency to their search. Brunson stars as Janine in the series, with Fox appearing alongside her as Tyriq in the scene.

No additional details are given about how the student went missing or how the situation is ultimately resolved, leaving the clip to stand as a self-contained moment of mounting panic between the two chaperones.

ABBOTT ELEMENTARY is now streaming on Hulu, with the zoo trip clip offering a preview of the kind of unpredictable, kid-related mishaps the series has built its comedy around.

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