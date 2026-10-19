Quinta Brunson Previews What's Ahead in ABBOTT ELEMENTARY Season 6
The creator and star breaks down what's coming for the Philadelphia teachers.
Quinta Brunson sat down with Good Morning America to discuss the new season of ABBOTT ELEMENTARY, the ABC comedy she created and stars in. The appearance centered on season six of the series, giving viewers a look at what is ahead for the show's cast of Philadelphia public school teachers.
Brunson used the segment to walk through what audiences can expect as the show returns, speaking directly to her dual role as the series' creator and its lead. The conversation kept its focus on ABBOTT ELEMENTARY itself, with Brunson framing the new episodes for viewers tuning in to see where the characters go next.
The appearance offered an early glimpse into season six without straying into outside projects, with Brunson's comments geared toward setting expectations for the show's returning storylines and characters.
Brunson's Good Morning America stop gave fans a direct update from the show's creator and star ahead of the new season, centering the conversation squarely on what is to come for ABBOTT ELEMENTARY.
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