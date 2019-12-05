Quibi's THE FUGITIVE Rounds Out Cast

Deadline reports that an upcoming fresh take on "The Fugitive" on Quibi has rounded out its cast.

Natalie Martinez (The I-Land), Brian Geraghty (The Hurt Locker), Genesis Rodriguez (Man on the Ledge) and Keilani Arellanes (Euphoria) will star along Kiefer Sutherland and Boyd Holbrook in the short form series.

"The Fugitive" centers on Mike Russo (Holbrook), a blue-collar worker who just wants to make sure his wife and 10-year-old daughter are safe when a bomb rips through the Los Angeles subway train he's riding on. But the faulty evidence on the ground and "tweet now, confirm later" journalism paint a nightmarish picture: it looks to all the world that Mike was responsible for the heinous act.

Wrongfully - and very publicly - accused, Mike must prove his innocence by uncovering the real perpetrator, before the legendary Detective Clay Bryce (Sutherland) heading the investigation can apprehend him. With the city in a state of panic and misinformation traveling at the speed of social media, Mike's life and family hang in the balance as he becomes the fugitive.

Read the original story on Deadline.





